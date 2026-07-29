NWSL - Game Week 15 29 Jul 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Bay FC and Gotham FC will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 10:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Bay FC vs Gotham FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bay FC host Gotham FC in an NWSL regular-season fixture that arrives at a pivotal moment in the league calendar, with the playoff picture tightening by the week.

Gotham arrive in the Bay Area as genuine contenders. Juan Carlos Amoros has built a side that grinds out results across different circumstances, and their position near the top of the table reflects a consistent season rather than a lucky run.

Sam Kerr's return to form has added another dimension to Gotham's attack. The former Chelsea forward scored her first NWSL goal in nearly seven years last weekend, rescuing a point in a 2-2 draw with Portland Thorns — a moment that signals she is finding her feet in the league once more.

Bay FC, managed by Emma Coates, sit 14th in the standings and are in need of a result. Their last outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Houston Dash, and they have won just two of their last five league games. A home performance with genuine edge will be required here.

Gotham's visit to the Bay Area offers Bay FC a chance to produce a statement result against one of the division's better sides. For Gotham, three points would tighten their grip on an automatic playoff place.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Bay FC vs Gotham FC, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bay FC vs Gotham FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bay FC head coach Emma Coates has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Gotham FC manager Juan Carlos Amoros is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, and additional squad details will be added as they become available.

Form

Bay FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Houston Dash on July 25, while their best performance in that run was a 3-0 win over North Carolina Courage on July 18. They also picked up a 0-2 away win at Racing Louisville on July 11 and drew 2-2 with Boston Legacy FC on July 5. Bay FC's only other defeat came against Orlando Pride, who beat them 3-1 in late May.

Gotham FC have won three of their last five NWSL games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Portland Thorns on July 25, with Sam Kerr's goal proving the difference between a point and a defeat. Before that, Gotham beat Seattle Reign FC 3-2 on July 18 and followed a 1-0 win over Washington Spirit on July 16 with a 1-3 away victory at Utah Royals on July 11. Their only loss in this run came against San Diego Wave FC, a 2-0 defeat on July 5. Gotham have scored ten goals and conceded seven across these five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 25, 2026, when Gotham FC beat Bay FC 3-0 at home in the NWSL. Before that, the two clubs drew 1-1 when Bay FC hosted Gotham in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Gotham hold three wins to Bay FC's one, with one draw, and the New York side have scored 13 goals to Bay FC's four across those meetings.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Gotham FC sit second while Bay FC are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bay FC vs Gotham FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: