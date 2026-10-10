Liga Profesional - Game Week 12 10 Oct 2026 - 14:45

Today's game between Barracas Central and Huracan will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Barracas Central vs Huracan is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Details on how to access both services are listed below.

Barracas Central host Huracan in the Liga Profesional, with two clubs in very different form heading into what shapes up as a telling fixture in Clausura Group B.

Damian Ayude's side have struggled to find consistency, and their recent run of three draws and a defeat reflects a team that can grind out results but cannot yet string together the wins needed to climb the table.

Huracan arrive in sharp contrast. Diego Martinez has his side playing with real confidence, and three wins from their last five Liga Profesional matches — including victories over River Plate and Racing Club — marks them out as one of the more in-form sides in the division right now.

The head-to-head record adds a layer of intrigue. Barracas Central claimed a 1-0 win over Huracan in the Copa Argentina earlier this year, though Huracan have shown they can more than hold their own in this fixture over a longer stretch.

With Huracan sitting second in Clausura Group B and Barracas Central down in eighth, the stakes are clear. The visitors will be looking to press their advantage, while the hosts need a result to avoid falling further adrift.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live.

How to watch Barracas Central vs Huracan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Damian Ayude has not confirmed any injuries or suspensions in the Barracas Central squad ahead of this match, and no probable lineup has been released. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Diego Martinez is in a similar position with Huracan, with no absences or disciplinary concerns confirmed at this stage. Squad news for the away side will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Barracas Central head into this fixture with one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 loss to Atletico Tucuman, and their only win in that run came against Independiente Rivadavia, whom they beat 0-1 away. The three draws — against Banfield, Argentinos Juniors, and Tigre — show a side that is hard to beat but finding it difficult to close out games.

Huracan's recent form tells a more positive story. Martinez's side have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Aldosivi, and they also beat River Plate 1-2 away and Racing Club 2-1 at home. Two earlier draws against Belgrano and Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto round out a run that shows Huracan have been difficult to beat throughout.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa Argentina in June 2026, when Barracas Central won 1-0. Before that, a Liga Profesional fixture in March 2026 ended goalless when Huracan hosted Barracas Central. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Barracas Central have won two and Huracan two, with one draw, making this a genuinely balanced rivalry.

Standings

In Clausura Group B, Huracan sit second while Barracas Central are eighth, meaning the visitors arrive with a real chance to consolidate their place among the frontrunners, while the hosts face the prospect of dropping further off the pace if they cannot take points here. The Apertura Group B table tells a similar story, with Huracan in seventh and Barracas Central also eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barracas Central vs Huracan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: