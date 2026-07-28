Liga Profesional - Game Week 2 29 Jul 2026 - 13:30

Today's game between Barracas Central and Aldosivi will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 1:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Barracas Central vs Aldosivi is available to watch live via Fanatiz. Details on how to access the service are listed below.

Barracas Central host Aldosivi in the Liga Profesional, with both Buenos Aires province clubs looking to make ground in a congested Group B table.

Damian Ayude's side arrive in decent domestic form after beating River Plate on the road in their most recent league outing — a result that underlined Barracas's ability to produce on the big occasion. Their continental commitments proved costly earlier in the campaign, but the focus is firmly back on league matters.

Aldosivi travel to this fixture having drawn their last Liga Profesional match 1-1 against Defensa y Justicia, a result that extended their inconsistent run in the division. Israel Damonte's side sit seventh in Clausura Group B and will want to close the gap on the sides above them.

The visitors do carry a notable scalp into this game. Aldosivi knocked River Plate out of the Copa Argentina in July, winning 3-1 — a result that showed they are capable of raising their level when the stakes are high.

Barracas, sitting top of Clausura Group B, will be motivated to protect that position. A home fixture against a side they have beaten in three of the last four competitive meetings offers a genuine opportunity to extend their advantage.

With both sides carrying points to play for and recent form pointing in different directions, this fixture has plenty riding on it. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Barracas Central vs Aldosivi, including live stream and TV channel details.

How to watch Barracas Central vs Aldosivi with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Barracas Central are managed by Damian Ayude. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Aldosivi head coach Israel Damonte also has no reported absences or disciplinary concerns listed. No probable starting XI is available for the away side. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Barracas Central have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a notable 0-1 win away at River Plate in the Liga Profesional on July 25. They also claimed a 1-0 Copa Argentina victory over Huracan in June, though their Copa Sudamericana run was difficult — they lost all three group-stage fixtures, conceding six goals across those games, including a 3-0 defeat to Vasco da Gama.

Aldosivi have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five fixtures. Their standout result was a 3-1 Copa Argentina win over River Plate on July 18. In the Liga Profesional, they have drawn their two most recent outings 1-1, against Defensa y Justicia and Independiente Rivadavia respectively. Aldosivi scored seven goals and conceded seven across the five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Aldosivi hosted Barracas Central in the Liga Profesional and the match ended 0-0. Prior to that, Barracas Central won 3-1 at home in August 2025, and Barracas also won 3-1 away at Aldosivi in February 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barracas Central have won three, Aldosivi one, with one draw.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B, Barracas Central sit first while Aldosivi are seventh. In the Apertura Group B, Barracas Central are eighth and Aldosivi fourteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barracas Central vs Aldosivi today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: