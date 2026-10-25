LaLiga - Game Week 10 25 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Real Madrid will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. You can stream the match via Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, ABC, and ESPN Select.

Barcelona host Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, October 25, in a La Liga El Clasico that carries genuine title-race weight just nine games into the season.

Hansi Flick's side arrive at this fixture with a perfect domestic record, having won all nine of their opening league matches. A tenth straight win would set a new record for the best start to a top-flight Spanish season, surpassing the mark set by Real Madrid themselves back in 1968-69.

The hosts are not without their problems, though. A 4-2 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek ended their unbeaten run across all competitions, and a growing injury list at the back means Flick must field a makeshift defensive unit. Jules Kounde is a major doubt with an ankle sprain, while Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Dani Olmo are all sidelined.

Jose Mourinho arrives in Catalonia with his side six points adrift of the leaders but carrying serious momentum. Madrid have won four consecutive matches, including a 4-1 Champions League thrashing of RB Leipzig, and Mourinho has been at pains to stress that his squad is still in the early stages of a new project. He has pushed back firmly against comparisons with Barcelona's more settled setup, arguing the gap in preparation time between the two sides makes direct assessment unfair.

Madrid face their own absentee issues. Vinicius Junior serves a suspension, while Rodrygo and Raul Asencio are injured. Yan Diomande is expected to start on the wing in Vinicius's absence, with Federico Valverde deputising at right-back.

For Flick, the tactical focus ahead of the game has been clear. He has spoken openly about the importance of compact positioning to contain Kylian Mbappe, who has scored 12 goals in 12 appearances this season, and his staff have dedicated specific training time to defending set-pieces after being punished from dead balls against PSG.

TV channel and live stream options for Sunday's Clasico are listed below.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Flick is expected to name Joan Garcia in goal behind a back four of Xavi Espart, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Joao Cancelo. Anthony Gordon, Fermin Lopez and Pedri are projected to form the midfield, with Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Raphinha leading the attack. Roony Bardghji, Dani Olmo, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia are all out injured.

Mourinho's projected XI has Thibaut Courtois in goal, with a back line of Dean Huijsen, Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella and Ibrahima Konate. Arda Guler, Yan Diomande, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde are expected in midfield, with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe leading the line. Vinicius Junior is suspended, while Raul Asencio and Rodrygo are injured.

Form

Barcelona head into this fixture with four wins from their last five across all competitions, their only defeat coming in a 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last Tuesday. Before that setback, they had beaten Real Betis 5-2 away and Galatasaray 4-1 in Europe, scoring freely throughout. Across those five matches, they have scored 14 goals and conceded seven, reflecting both their attacking output and the defensive vulnerabilities that have begun to surface.

Real Madrid have won four of their last five, with their sole defeat a 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid on September 20 that left them fourth in the table. Since then they have not dropped a point, winning at Villarreal, beating Roma 4-3 in the Champions League, sweeping Sevilla 4-1 in La Liga, and then dismantling RB Leipzig 4-1 in Europe most recently. They have scored 13 goals and conceded three across those four wins.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in La Liga on May 10, 2026, when Barcelona won 2-0 at Spotify Camp Nou. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four and Real Madrid one, with the visitors' only victory a 2-1 win at the Bernabeu in October 2025. Barcelona have scored 14 goals across those five meetings and conceded eight, including a 4-3 La Liga win at home in May 2025 and a 3-2 Super Cup victory in January 2026.

Standings

Barcelona sit top of La Liga heading into this fixture, with Real Madrid in third place. The six-point gap between the sides means a home win would extend Barcelona's lead to nine points, while a Madrid victory would cut the deficit to three and reopen the title race.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: