LaLiga - Game Week 11 31 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 4:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves live via Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Barcelona return to the Spotify Camp Nou on October 31 looking to steady the ship in LaLiga after a turbulent stretch that has seen their early-season dominance seriously challenged.

Hansi Flick's side began the campaign with eleven straight wins, but back-to-back defeats to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Real Madrid in El Clasico have handed the initiative to their title rivals. Atletico Madrid now sit just two points behind the leaders, with Real Madrid a further point back after their 2-1 Clasico victory.

The timing of this fixture could not be more delicate. Flick has responded to the dip by organising a squad bonding session at the training ground, with captain Raphinha and Rodri leading a player-driven effort to reset the group's mentality before a demanding run of fixtures.

Deportivo Alaves arrive in Catalonia sitting seventh in the table, but they carry a genuine upset on their recent record against Barcelona. Quique Sanchez Flores' side beat the Blaugrana 1-0 back in May, a result that will give them cause for confidence heading into this trip.

Alaves have been inconsistent in recent weeks, winning once and losing twice in their last five league outings, but they are organised and difficult to break down, as that scoreless draw with Athletic Bilbao in September demonstrated.

Barcelona's defensive injury list continues to grow, with several key players unavailable and Jules Kounde in a race against time to be fit. Flick will need his attacking players to carry the weight as the Blaugrana attempt to reassert themselves at the top of the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this LaLiga fixture live.

How to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Flick names a projected XI of Joan Garcia, Joao Cancelo, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, Rodri, Pedri, Anthony Gordon, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, and Raphinha. The Barcelona head coach must plan without Roony Bardghji, Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, Dani Olmo, Andreas Christensen, and Xavi Espart, all of whom are listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded for the home side.

For Alaves, Quique Sanchez Flores is set to field Antonio Sivera, Nahuel Tenaglia, Ville Koski, Nicolas Valentini, Pablo Ibanez, Carles Alena, Antonio Blanco, Angel Perez, Abderrahman Rebbach, Lucas Boye, and Antonio Martinez as his projected starting lineup. Facundo Garces and Mikel Rodriguez are unavailable through injury, and the away side also have no suspensions to contend with.

Form

Barcelona head into this fixture having won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one further defeat rounding out a mixed recent run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 LaLiga defeat to Real Madrid, a result that ended their unbeaten league record. Earlier in the five-game stretch they were beaten 4-2 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, though they also posted convincing wins over Real Betis, scoring five, and Getafe, winning 3-0. Across those five games, Barcelona scored fifteen goals and conceded five.

Alaves have not won any of their last five LaLiga matches, picking up two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Malaga, while they were beaten 2-1 by Celta Vigo in their previous game. Losses to Atletico Madrid and Valencia also feature in that run, and Sanchez Flores' side have scored just four goals while conceding six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Alaves at home in May 2026, a result that bucked the recent trend in this fixture. Looking back across the last five head-to-head meetings, Barcelona have won three times to Alaves' one, with one further Barcelona victory, and the Blaugrana have been the dominant force at the Spotify Camp Nou in particular. Barcelona won 3-1 here in November 2025 and 1-0 in February of the same year.

Standings

Barcelona currently lead LaLiga in first place, while Deportivo Alaves sit seventh in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: