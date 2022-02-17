Watch: Barcelona forward Aubameyang appears in bizarre 'kiss, marry, kill' video featuring Wenger, Drake, Lady Gaga & Lewis Hamilton
Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has appeared in a bizarre Spanish-language 'Kiss, Marry, Kill' video on the club's social channels.
The former Arsenal striker is asked to select between three different people, within football, sport and the celebrity world, based on who he would choose to go out to dinner with, who he would allow to have the keys to his house and, finally, whose car keys he would steal.
The clip features the likes of his former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, fictional characters Spider-Man and Batman, Canadian rapper Drake, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and popstar Lady Gaga, among others.
Watch: Bizarre 'Kiss, Marry, Kill' video
What were Aubameyang's picks?
Take out for dinner
Give keys to his house
Steal their car keys
Ronaldo Nazario
Xavi
Arsene Wenger
Yaya Toure
Lewis Hamilton
Drake
Spider-Man
Rosalia
Batman
Gerard Pique
Ian Wright
Lady Gaga