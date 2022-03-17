Watch: Barca starlet Pedri evades several defenders to score Europa League goal against Galatasaray

Barcelona midfielder Pedri showcased a spot of exquisite skill to put his side on the front foot in Thursday's Europa League last-16 clash with a wonderful solo finish against Galatasaray in Istanbul.

The Spain international - fourth on GOAL's NXGN list last year - equalised for his side after an early concession with a piece of majestic brilliance, shortly before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the visitors in front.

The 19-year-old, who broke onto the international scene during Euro 2020 last year with a string of superb performances, is expected to be named in La Roja's international squad for this month's games with Albania and Iceland.

WATCH: Pedri turns defence inside out for glorious European finish (US only)

Further reading