Liga Profesional - Game Week 9 14 Sept 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Banfield and Barracas Central will kick off at Sep 14, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Banfield vs Barracas Central is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Banfield host Barracas Central in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs arriving at this fixture carrying the weight of poor recent form and a pressing need for points.

Pedro Troglio's Banfield have lost three of their last five matches and have not found consistent footing in Clausura Group B. A 3-1 defeat to Aldosivi in their most recent league outing will have stung, and Troglio will know his side cannot afford another slip at home.

Barracas Central have fared little better. Damian Ayude's side have taken just two points from their last five matches across all competitions, and their attacking output has been thin throughout that run.

The head-to-head record adds some intrigue. Banfield won the most recent meeting 2-1 when Barracas hosted in May 2026, but the overall series across the last five fixtures is competitive, and neither side carries a commanding psychological advantage.

Both clubs sit 12th and 8th respectively in Clausura Group B, meaning the gap between them is real but not insurmountable. A win for either side would shift the picture in a tight mid-table battle.

With pressure building on both benches, this is the kind of fixture that can define a manager's short-term future. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Banfield vs Barracas Central live.

How to watch Banfield vs Barracas Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Banfield are managed by Pedro Troglio. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Barracas Central head coach Damian Ayude also has no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed at this point. Further team news will be provided as it is confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

Banfield have recorded two wins and three defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 Liga Profesional loss to Aldosivi on September 5, following earlier league defeats to River Plate (2-3) and Newell's Old Boys (2-1). Their two wins in this run came via Copa Argentina fixtures against Deportivo Riestra and CA Ferrocarril Midland. Banfield scored seven goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Barracas Central have taken one win and two draws from their last five, with two defeats also in that stretch. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against Argentinos Juniors on September 7, and they drew 0-0 with Tigre on September 1. Defeats to Estudiantes in the Copa Argentina (1-3), Club Atletico Platense (1-2), and Rosario Central (0-1) round out a difficult run in which Barracas scored just one goal and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 2, 2026, when Banfield won 2-1 away at Barracas Central in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Banfield have won three and Barracas Central two, with results spread across the Liga Profesional and Copa de la Liga Profesional. The series has been competitive, with home advantage proving a factor on more than one occasion.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, Banfield sit 12th and Barracas Central are 8th. The same positions are reflected in the Apertura Group B standings, with Banfield 12th and Barracas Central 8th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Banfield vs Barracas Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: