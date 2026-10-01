UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium

Today's game between Azerbaijan and Liechtenstein will kick off at Oct 1, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Azerbaijan vs Liechtenstein is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below, with coverage available on Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, and ViX.

Azerbaijan host Liechtenstein at the Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium in Baku in a UEFA Nations League D Group 2 fixture with implications for the table's shape heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

Aykhan Abbasov's side come into this match sitting second in the group, and after drawing 1-1 with Lithuania in their last Nations League outing, they will be looking to return to winning ways against a Liechtenstein side that has struggled for consistency.

Mahir Emreli remains the focal point of the Azerbaijan attack — the player most likely to make the difference in a tight contest at home.

Liechtenstein arrive under Konrad Funfstuck having lost their last five matches in all competitions. That run includes a 2-0 defeat to Lithuania in the Nations League, and the visitors have shown little in recent outings to suggest they can trouble a home side with genuine ambitions in this group.

The gap between these two teams in current form is pronounced, and Azerbaijan will start as firm favourites in front of their own supporters in Baku.

TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch Azerbaijan vs Liechtenstein with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Azerbaijan are managed by Aykhan Abbasov, and full team news including injuries and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Liechtenstein are managed by Konrad Funfstuck. No confirmed injury or suspension details are currently available for the visitors, and the squad news section will be updated as the match approaches.

Form

Azerbaijan have won two and drawn one of their last five matches, with one loss in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Lithuania in the Nations League, and before that they beat Tajikistan 1-0 in a friendly. A 2-1 win over San Marino and a 1-1 result against Sierra Leone also feature in that run, though a 0-2 defeat to Malta stands as the low point. Across those five matches, Azerbaijan scored six goals and conceded four.

Liechtenstein have lost all five of their last matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Malta, and they also lost 2-0 to Lithuania in the Nations League. Earlier losses to Cyprus, Andorra, and Aruba complete a difficult run that has seen them concede freely and score just once across all five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Azerbaijan hold the stronger record in this series. The most recent meeting came in a February 2013 friendly, which Azerbaijan won 1-0. Before that, Azerbaijan claimed a 2-0 win away at Liechtenstein in 2009 World Cup qualification, while the sides played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in 2008. Across the three meetings on record, Azerbaijan have won twice and drawn once, with Liechtenstein yet to register a victory in the head-to-head.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Lithuania LTU 2 1 1 0 3 1 +2 4 D W 2 Azerbaijan AZE 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3 Liechtenstein LIE 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff

In UEFA Nations League D Group 2, Azerbaijan sit in second place and Liechtenstein in third. With Lithuania leading the group, this fixture offers Azerbaijan the chance to consolidate their position and keep pressure on the top spot.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Azerbaijan vs Liechtenstein today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: