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Europa League
team-logoAZ Alkmaar
AFAS Stadion
team-logoHapoel Beer Sheva
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Watch AZ Alkmaar vs Hapoel Beer Sheva Europa League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
AZ Alkmaar vs Hapoel Beer Sheva
AZ Alkmaar
Hapoel Beer Sheva
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between AZ Alkmaar and Hapoel Beer Sheva, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
AFAS Stadion

Today's game between AZ Alkmaar and Hapoel Beer Sheva will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

AZ Alkmaar vs Hapoel Beer Sheva is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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ViX

ViX

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AZ Alkmaar host Hapoel Beer Sheva at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League. Leeroy Echteld's side return to European action looking to build on their domestic momentum.

AZ come into this fixture having lost their last Eredivisie outing 2-0 to Feyenoord, a result that will have stung after the promise they had shown earlier in the campaign. Before that defeat, they had put together a solid run that included a win over Telstar and a victory away at SC Heerenveen.

Their Europa League form tells a more complicated story. A 1-0 defeat to Sunderland earlier in the group stage means AZ cannot afford further slip-ups if they want to improve on their current standing in the table.

Hapoel Beer Sheva arrive under coach Ran Kozuch with a mixed recent record. Their last five matches have spanned Champions League qualification and Europa League competition, giving them experience across different levels of European football heading into this tie.

The Israeli side drew 0-0 with Dinamo Zagreb in their most recent Europa League outing, a result that underlines their capacity to stay compact and frustrate opponents in continental competition.

For AZ, this is a chance to respond at home after that Eredivisie setback. AFAS Stadion should provide a supportive environment as Echteld looks to get his side back on track in Europe.

Read on for full details on how to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Hapoel Beer Sheva live.

How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Hapoel Beer Sheva with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

AZ Alkmaar vs Hapoel Beer Sheva Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Echteld

AZ Alkmaar are managed by Leeroy Echteld for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Hapoel Beer Sheva are led by Ran Kozuch. Squad and availability details for the away team have not been confirmed at this stage, and the latest team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

AZ

AZ - Form

HEE
W2-3
WII
D1-1
SUN
L1-0
TEL
W1-0
FEY
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
HBS

HBS - Form

ZVE
W1-0
ZVE
W0-2
SAB
W2-1
SAB
L5-2
DZG
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

AZ have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Eredivisie loss to Feyenoord, which followed a narrow 1-0 league win over Telstar. Earlier in the run, they beat SC Heerenveen 3-2 away from home and drew 1-1 with Willem II, with their other defeat coming against Sunderland in the Europa League. AZ scored seven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Hapoel Beer Sheva have won three and lost one of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League. They also recorded back-to-back wins over FK Crvena Zvezda in Champions League qualification, winning 1-0 and 2-0, before losing 5-2 to Sabah FK. Hapoel scored five goals and conceded six across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between AZ Alkmaar and Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Hapoel Beer Sheva sit in 17th place while AZ Alkmaar are currently 25th, meaning both clubs are under pressure to pick up points and push themselves into a stronger position in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Hapoel Beer Sheva today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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