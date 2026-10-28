Women's Champions League - Game Week 3 29 Oct 2026 - 13:45 Generali Arena

Today's game between Austria Wien W and Juventus will kick off at Oct 29, 2026, 1:45 PM.

The match is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Austria Wien W host Juventus at the Generali Arena in Vienna in the Women's Champions League group stage.

The Austrian side have made an impressive run to reach this stage of the competition, but their record in the group phase has been mixed. A draw against Inter and a narrow defeat to Chelsea Women reflect a team capable of competing at this level, even if consistency has been hard to maintain.

Juventus arrive in Vienna carrying a difficult run of domestic results. Three consecutive Serie A Femminile defeats have put pressure on Isaac Guerrero's side heading into this European fixture, and they will be looking to rediscover the form that earned them a 3-0 win over BK Haecken FF earlier in the group stage.

Austria Wien W, coached by Stefan Kenesei, have the backing of their home crowd at the Generali Arena and will look to make that count. Their qualification run showed real attacking intent, including a 4-0 win over Brann and a 5-0 victory over Farul Constanta.

For Juventus, this is a chance to steady themselves in Europe after a turbulent domestic week. A win here would do much to restore confidence before they return to Serie A action.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Austria Wien W vs Juventus.

How to watch Austria Wien W vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Austria Wien W are managed by Stefan Kenesei. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Juventus head coach Isaac Guerrero also has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this time. No projected XI has been released by the club. Team news will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Austria Wien W have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Inter in the Women's Champions League, and they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea FC Women in their previous group stage fixture. Their qualification run was more productive, with wins of 4-0 over Brann and 5-0 over Farul Constanta, though they also suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brann in the first leg.

Juventus have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-5 defeat to Roma in Serie A Femminile, following losses to Calcio Como 1907 (4-2) and AC Milan (1-2). Before that run, they produced a 3-0 win at BK Haecken FF in the Women's Champions League and a 3-1 victory over Napoli Femminile in the league.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Austria Wien W and Juventus. This fixture represents a limited recent history between the two sides at this level of the competition.

Standings

In the Women's Champions League standings, Austria Wien W are currently in 14th place, while Juventus sit in 9th. The gap between the two sides in the table gives Juventus a meaningful edge in the group, though both clubs remain in a position where results over the coming matchdays will shape their prospects of progressing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austria Wien W vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: