Where to watch Australia vs South Africa: Cricket World Cup live stream & TV channel

Everything you need to know on how to watch the the 2023 Cricket World Cup clash between Australia and South Africa.

The Hulu Trio Bundle grants access to ESPN+, as well as everything on Hulu itself and Disney+

Sling offer standalone cricket packages outside of their normal subscriptions, most with discounts on their first month.

Five-time World Champions Australia take on South Africa in match 10 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as they look to open their account in this edition having lost their first game to India by six wickets, a game which saw Virat Kohli and KL Rahul recover the game for India after they lost Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer early on.

South Africa, on the other hand, will look to build on their scintillating 102-run win against Sri Lanka with Quinton de Kock, Russie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram all bringing up their centuries with the latter doing so in a record number of balls (49) in World Cup history.

Proceedings from the clash take place live from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, India. All of the action will be shown live on both ESPN+ and Willow TV for cricket fans in the United States. Guides to watching both can be found below.

This year's tournament is the 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup. A total of ten teams will participate. Along with England and New Zealand, those are: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, India, Netherlands, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Australia vs South Africa squads

Australia South Africa Pat Cummin (c) Temba Bavuma (c) Alex Carey (wk) Quinton de Kock (wk) David Warner Russie van der Dussen Mitchell Marsh Aiden Markram Steve Smith Heinrich Klassen Marnus Labuschagne David Miller Glenn Maxwell Marco Jansen Cameron Green Gerald Coetzee Mitchell Starc Keshav Maharaj Adam Zampa Lungi Ngidi Josh Hazelwood Kagiso Rabada Sean Abbott Lizaad Williams Travis Head Reeza Hendricks Marcus Stoinis Andile Phehlukwayo Josh Inglis Tabraiz Shamsi

Marcus Stoinis' experience with the Indian Premier League's Lucknow Super Giants might earn the all-rounder a spot in the starting XI, providing Australia a fourth seam bowling option.

After seeing Australian batters struggle against the Indian spin trio, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma could be persuaded to play left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi with Keshav Maharaj on the new Lucknow pitch, which is expected to aid spinners off the deck.

