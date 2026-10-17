Major League Soccer - Game Week 30 17 Oct 2026 - 20:30 Q2 Stadium

Today's game between Austin FC and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps is available to watch live on Apple TV. From the 2026 season, MLS discontinued its standalone Season Pass and integrated all match coverage directly into a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning no additional fee is required beyond the regular subscription cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Austin FC host Vancouver Whitecaps at Q2 Stadium in a Western Conference fixture that finds both clubs at very different points in their seasons.

Davy Arnaud's side sit 14th in the West, deep in a run of poor form that has produced back-to-back defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 loss to Los Angeles FC, and the pressure at home is mounting with little time left in the regular season.

Vancouver arrive as Western Conference leaders under Jesper Soerensen, though their form has softened in recent weeks. The Whitecaps drew 0-0 with St. Louis City in their last match and have taken just one win from their last five across all competitions.

For Austin, this is a match they need to win at home. Their season has stalled badly, and another defeat would make their position in the West almost impossible to recover from.

Vancouver will be keen to reassert themselves after a difficult stretch. The Whitecaps know that protecting top spot in the West requires results on the road, and a slip here would hand momentum to the sides chasing them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Davy Arnaud has not confirmed a probable lineup for Austin FC ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Jesper Soerensen's Vancouver Whitecaps are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage, with no injury or suspension details available for the travelling squad. Further information on both sides will be provided as it is released.

Form

Austin FC have taken one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Los Angeles FC, following a 1-4 loss to Nashville SC before that. Their only win in the run came away at Vancouver Whitecaps, a 1-2 victory in September. Austin drew 3-3 with San Diego FC and were held scoreless against FC Dallas across the five games.

Vancouver Whitecaps have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw away to St. Louis City, following a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC. The Whitecaps' standout result in the run was a 3-0 win at Real Salt Lake, though a 3-1 defeat to Chicago Fire FC also featured in the sequence. Vancouver scored eight goals and conceded nine across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in September 2026, when Austin FC won 1-2 away at Vancouver Whitecaps in an MLS fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the record is closely balanced, with Vancouver holding two wins to Austin's one, and two matches ending level. The sides also drew 0-0 when Austin hosted Vancouver in May 2025, while Vancouver claimed a commanding 5-1 home win in April of that year.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Vancouver Whitecaps sit first while Austin FC are 14th, making this a meeting between the top and bottom ends of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: