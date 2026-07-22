Major League Soccer - Game Week 16 Q2 Stadium

Today's game between Austin FC and Seattle Sounders FC will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 9:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch live without any additional cost. Fans can stream via the Apple TV app on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and iOS or Android devices.

Austin FC host Seattle Sounders FC at Q2 Stadium in Austin in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that matters more to one side than the other right now.

Austin have endured a difficult stretch of form and currently sit 14th in the Western Conference, well outside the playoff picture. Davy Arnaud's side need a result to halt a run that has seen them lose three of their last four league games.

Seattle arrive in Texas in a far more comfortable position. Brian Schmetzer's team occupy sixth place in the West and remain in the playoff spots, though their own recent form has been patchy enough to warrant some concern.

The Sounders lost 1-5 to Portland Timbers in their most recent outing, a result that will have stung in the Pacific Northwest. That defeat extended a difficult run for Seattle, who have won just once in their last five MLS matches.

For Austin, the stakes are straightforward. Three points would provide a lifeline in what is becoming an increasingly difficult season. The home crowd at Q2 Stadium will be looking for a response.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Austin FC head coach Davy Arnaud has no injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Seattle Sounders FC manager Brian Schmetzer is similarly without any reported absentees, with no injury or suspension concerns on record for the visitors. Lineup confirmations for both sides will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Austin FC have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 home defeat to St. Louis City, and they also lost 5-0 to San Diego FC earlier in May. Their only win in this stretch came against St. Louis City, a 2-0 result on May 3. The draw came against Minnesota United, finishing 2-2.

Seattle Sounders FC have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a heavy 1-5 defeat away to Portland Timbers on July 17. They also lost 1-0 to Los Angeles FC and 0-2 to LA Galaxy in back-to-back matches in May. Their only win in this run came against San Jose Earthquakes, a 3-2 result on May 14, with the draw a 1-1 result against San Diego FC.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-1 win for Austin FC at home in MLS on September 21, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Seattle Sounders have won twice, Austin FC have won twice, and one match has ended level. The sides also met in June 2025, with Seattle winning 2-0 at home, and in July 2024, when Seattle won 1-0 in Austin.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Austin FC currently sit 14th while Seattle Sounders FC are sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: