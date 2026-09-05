Major League Soccer - Game Week 23 5 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Q2 Stadium

Today's game between Austin FC and San Jose Earthquakes will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS regular-season match. All games are included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription with no local or national blackouts. Existing subscribers can stream at no extra cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Austin FC host San Jose Earthquakes at Q2 Stadium in Austin in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that matters more to one side than the other. The two clubs arrive in very different states of mind, with the standings reflecting a clear gap in recent performances.

Davy Arnaud's side have put together a mixed run of results across all competitions but showed enough in their most recent MLS outing to suggest they can be a threat at home. Austin beat Portland Timbers 2-1 on the road on August 30, a result that snapped a short run of inconsistency and gave Los Verdes some momentum heading into this game.

San Jose's situation is considerably more troubling. Bruce Arena's side have lost four of their last five MLS matches and conceded freely throughout. A 5-1 thrashing at Minnesota United on August 23 was the low point of a damaging stretch, and the Earthquakes have given up goals in bunches across this run.

The Western Conference table tells the story plainly. San Jose sit fourth, but the sides below them are closing in, and dropping points here would put their playoff position under real pressure. Austin, placed 14th, have their own reasons to push — any ground gained in the standings matters at this stage of the season.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an interesting layer. San Jose hammered Austin 5-1 at home back in April, a result that will not have been forgotten in the Austin camp. Home advantage at Q2 Stadium gives Arnaud's side a chance to respond.

Both coaches will be managing squads that have been stretched by Leagues Cup commitments in recent weeks. Austin's 2-0 defeat to Toluca on August 27 ended their run in the competition, while the condensed schedule has left little room to rotate or recover.

For TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Davy Arnaud has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Austin FC, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Bruce Arena has similarly not released confirmed team news for San Jose Earthquakes. No players are listed as unavailable for the away side, and no projected XI has been published at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Austin FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 MLS win over Portland Timbers on August 30, which followed a 2-0 Leagues Cup defeat to Toluca on August 27. Austin also drew 1-1 with Philadelphia Union in MLS and beat Seattle Sounders 2-1 away before losing 2-1 to FC Dallas. Arnaud's side have scored five goals and conceded six across those five outings.

San Jose Earthquakes have lost four and drawn one of their last five MLS matches, collecting just one point from a possible fifteen. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Houston Dynamo on August 30, which followed a 5-1 defeat at Minnesota United on August 23. The Earthquakes also lost 1-0 to LA Galaxy, 3-1 to St. Louis City, and 4-2 to FC Cincinnati during this stretch. San Jose have scored just three goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 23, 2026, when San Jose Earthquakes beat Austin FC 5-1 at home in MLS. Before that, San Jose won 2-1 at home against Austin in October 2025, while Austin took a 3-1 victory at Q2 Stadium in August 2025. The sides drew 2-2 in the US Open Cup in July 2025, and a 1-1 draw at San Jose in May 2024 completes the last five meetings. San Jose hold the edge in recent head-to-head results, winning three of the last five encounters.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, San Jose Earthquakes currently sit fourth while Austin FC are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: