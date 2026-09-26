Major League Soccer - Game Week 27 26 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Q2 Stadium

Today's game between Austin FC and San Diego FC will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Austin FC vs San Diego FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match is included within a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost, meaning existing subscribers can stream the game without paying anything extra. The match can be streamed across smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, and gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox.

Austin FC host San Diego FC at Q2 Stadium in Austin in a Western Conference fixture that matters for both clubs as the 2026 MLS season enters its final stretch.

Davy Arnaud's side come into this game without a win in their last three MLS outings, though a 0-0 draw at home against FC Dallas in their most recent match at least steadied the ship after a run of inconsistent results. Austin sit 12th in the Western Conference, and the pressure to pick up points is mounting.

San Diego FC arrive in Austin carrying their own anxieties. Mikey Varas's side have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions, and a 5-0 defeat at Philadelphia Union earlier in September exposed real defensive vulnerabilities. They sit 11th in the West, separated from Austin by the slimmest of margins.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs tilts firmly in San Diego's favour, with the visitors having won each of the last two meetings by a combined score of 7-0. Austin will be determined to reverse that trend on home soil.

With both clubs occupying the lower half of the Western Conference table, this fixture carries genuine urgency. A win for either side could shift the picture considerably as the playoff race tightens.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Austin FC vs San Diego FC, including live stream details, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Austin FC vs San Diego FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Davy Arnaud has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No Austin FC players are currently listed as injured or suspended, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Mikey Varas is similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. No San Diego FC players are listed as unavailable, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Austin FC head into this fixture with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at home against FC Dallas on September 20, and their best result in that run was a 1-2 away win at Vancouver Whitecaps on September 13. Los Verdes have scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches, with draws against Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes — both finishing 1-1 — reflecting a side that struggles to turn possession into victories.

San Diego FC arrive with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF on September 20, following a damaging 0-5 loss at Philadelphia Union on September 14. San Diego have conceded 11 goals across those five games, though a 3-1 win over LA Galaxy in August showed the attacking quality Varas's side can produce on a good day.

Head-to-Head Record

San Diego FC have dominated this fixture in the short history between these two clubs. The most recent meeting came in May 2026, when San Diego won 5-0 at home — a result that underlined the gap between the sides at that point in the season. Before that, San Diego also won 2-0 at home in June 2025, with Austin's only win in the series coming in March 2025, a 2-1 home victory. Across the three recorded meetings, San Diego hold two wins to Austin's one, and Austin will be eager to make Q2 Stadium count.

Standings

Austin FC sit 12th in the Western Conference and San Diego FC are 11th, meaning both clubs are separated by a single place and are battling in the same stretch of the table. A win for either side would provide a meaningful boost in the race to climb clear of the lower half before the season concludes.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austin FC vs San Diego FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: