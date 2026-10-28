Major League Soccer - Game Week 32 28 Oct 2026 - 20:30 Q2 Stadium

Today's game between Austin FC and Real Salt Lake will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no local or national blackouts applied. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Austin FC host Real Salt Lake at Q2 Stadium in a Western Conference MLS fixture with playoff implications pressing on both sides.

Davy Arnaud's side sit 14th in the West, outside the postseason positions, but they arrive into this game with a lift. Austin beat Sporting Kansas City 1-2 in their most recent outing, snapping a run of three defeats in four matches that had put their playoff hopes in serious jeopardy.

Real Salt Lake come to Austin in a stronger position. Pablo Mastroeni's side occupy tenth in the Western Conference and have won their last two MLS matches, beating Sporting Kansas City 1-3 and St. Louis City 3-0. That momentum gives the visitors genuine confidence heading into Q2 Stadium.

The head-to-head record favours Real Salt Lake on recent evidence. RSL have won both meetings in 2025 and 2026, including a 5-1 victory at home in June 2024, and they will arrive in Austin believing they can extend that dominance.

For Austin, this is a chance to build on their win over Sporting KC and close the gap on the playoff places. A second straight victory would shift the mood considerably around a squad that has struggled for consistency through October.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake, including live stream details, TV channel information, and kick-off time.

How to watch Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Davy Arnaud has not confirmed a probable starting lineup for Austin FC ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been officially listed for the home side at this stage, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Pablo Mastroeni has similarly not released a projected XI for Real Salt Lake, with no confirmed absences from the travelling squad currently available. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Austin FC have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win at Sporting Kansas City, though that followed defeats to Vancouver Whitecaps, Los Angeles FC, and Nashville SC, with a 3-3 draw against San Diego FC also in the sequence. Across those five games, Austin scored nine goals and conceded twelve, reflecting a side that has been vulnerable defensively despite moments of attacking output.

Real Salt Lake have won three, drawn one, and lost one across their last five MLS outings. Their most recent match was a 3-0 win over St. Louis City, and they also beat Sporting Kansas City 1-3 in that run. A 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes and a loss to Philadelphia Union sit alongside a 3-0 win over New England Revolution, giving RSL a record of nine goals scored and four conceded across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Real Salt Lake beat Austin FC 2-1 in MLS competition. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Salt Lake hold a clear advantage with three wins to Austin's none, with two matches ending level. The five meetings have produced 17 goals in total, including a 5-1 Real Salt Lake victory in June 2024.

Standings

Austin FC sit 14th in the Western Conference, outside the playoff positions, while Real Salt Lake are tenth. The gap between the two clubs in the table means this fixture carries greater urgency for the home side, with Austin needing points to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: