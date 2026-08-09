Leagues Cup - Game Week 2 9 Aug 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Austin FC and Puebla will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Austin FC vs Puebla is available to stream live in the United States on Apple TV. The Leagues Cup is broadcast exclusively through the MLS Season Pass, which is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription. Existing subscribers can watch without any additional cost. The TV channel and live stream option is listed below.

Austin FC return to Leagues Cup action when they host Puebla in the group stage of the 2026 edition of the cross-confederation tournament. The MLS side will be looking to build on their opening win in the competition after a difficult domestic run.

Davy Arnaud's side come into this fixture with renewed confidence following a 2-0 victory over Tijuana in their Leagues Cup opener on August 7. That result offers some relief after a run of three defeats in their last five MLS matches, including losses to Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids.

Puebla arrive in Austin having endured a tough start to their Leagues Cup campaign. Gerardo Espinoza's side were beaten 5-2 by Portland Timbers in their opening group-stage match, a result that leaves them needing a response on the road.

La Franja's domestic form has been inconsistent. They drew 1-1 with CD Guadalajara in Liga MX before the tournament began, and their overall record across their last five competitive outings reads just one win from five.

The contrast in Leagues Cup momentum gives Austin a clear edge heading into this match. A second consecutive group-stage win would put the MLS side in a strong position to advance, while Puebla must improve significantly from their Portland performance to stay in contention.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Austin FC vs Puebla, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Austin FC vs Puebla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Austin FC head coach Davy Arnaud has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been announced for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Puebla manager Gerardo Espinoza is similarly without any listed injuries or suspensions at this stage. No probable lineup has been confirmed for the away side either. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Austin FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Tijuana in the Leagues Cup on August 7, their first victory in the competition. Prior to that, they lost 1-0 to Colorado Rapids and 3-0 to Houston Dynamo in MLS play. Their other win in this run came against Seattle Sounders FC, a 3-1 result on July 23. Across those five matches, Austin scored six goals and conceded four.

Puebla have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-2 defeat to Portland Timbers in the Leagues Cup on August 7. Before that, they drew 1-1 with CD Guadalajara and lost 2-1 to Cruz Azul in Liga MX. Their only win in this stretch was a 1-0 away victory at FC Juarez. Across those five matches, Puebla scored five goals and conceded eleven.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Austin FC and Puebla. This Leagues Cup fixture may represent a rare or first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup standings, Austin FC are placed 10th while Puebla sit in 24th position heading into this group-stage fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austin FC vs Puebla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: