Major League Soccer - Game Week 28 10 Oct 2026 - 20:30 Q2 Stadium

Today's game between Austin FC and Nashville SC will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Austin FC vs Nashville SC is available to watch live via Apple TV, which now carries every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture as part of a standard subscription. If you already subscribe to Apple TV, no additional fee is required to access this game.

Austin FC host Nashville SC at Q2 Stadium in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the season reaches its final stretch.

Austin sit 13th in the Western Conference, a position that tells its own story about a difficult campaign for Davy Arnaud's side. The pressure to collect points at home is real.

Nashville arrive in a sharply different position. BJ Callaghan's side lead the Eastern Conference and come into this game with genuine momentum behind them.

Austin's recent form has been inconsistent. They have drawn four of their last five matches, with their only win in that run coming away at Vancouver. Goals have not been the problem — they scored three against San Diego — but the inability to close out games has cost them.

Nashville, by contrast, have been clinical. Back-to-back wins over Toronto FC and Chicago Fire, keeping clean sheets in both, point to a team that knows how to manage a game.

For Austin, this is a chance to arrest a slide against a team they will need to match physically and tactically. For Nashville, it is an opportunity to underline their Eastern Conference credentials on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live.

How to watch Austin FC vs Nashville SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Austin FC are managed by Davy Arnaud, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full squad details will be added closer to kick-off.

Nashville SC head coach BJ Callaghan also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. Updates on both squads will follow as they are released.

Form

Austin FC have taken four draws and one win from their last five MLS matches, a run that reflects a team finding it difficult to convert opportunities into victories. Their most recent outing ended 3-3 against San Diego FC, a result that summed up their inconsistency. Earlier in the run, a 1-2 win away at Vancouver Whitecaps was their sole victory, sandwiched between draws against FC Dallas, Colorado Rapids, and San Jose Earthquakes. Across those five games, Austin scored six goals and conceded six.

Nashville SC have been in strong form, winning two and drawing two of their last five matches with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Toronto FC, following a 3-0 victory against Chicago Fire FC. Nashville drew 2-2 with Inter Miami CF and were held 0-0 by New York City FC. The one blemish was a 2-1 loss to Toronto FC in September. Nashville scored seven goals across the five games and conceded just two in their last three outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the 2025 US Open Cup, where Nashville SC beat Austin FC 1-2. Before that, Nashville hosted Austin in MLS in August 2024 and lost 0-2. The five-match head-to-head record shows Nashville with three wins to Austin's one, with one draw, and Nashville have generally shown an ability to control these fixtures across different competitions.

Standings

Nashville SC lead the Eastern Conference, meaning they arrive in Austin as one of the form teams in the league. Austin FC sit 13th in the Western Conference, making this a fixture with contrasting stakes — Nashville protecting a position of strength, Austin searching for the points that could alter their season trajectory.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austin FC vs Nashville SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: