Major League Soccer - Game Week 19 16 Aug 2026 - 20:30 Q2 Stadium

Today's game between Austin FC and FC Dallas will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Austin FC vs FC Dallas is available to watch live on Apple TV in the United States. The match is broadcast through MLS Season Pass, which is now included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. Existing subscribers can stream the game without paying anything extra. The live stream option is listed below.

Austin FC return to MLS action when they host FC Dallas at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, in a Western Conference fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the standings.

Davy Arnaud's side have spent recent weeks in Leagues Cup mode, and the results there have been encouraging. Three straight wins in the tournament — over Tijuana, Puebla, and CF America — gave Los Verdes a confidence boost after a difficult domestic stretch that included defeats to Colorado Rapids and Houston Dynamo.

The challenge now is converting that Leagues Cup momentum back into MLS points. Austin sit 14th in the Western Conference, and the gap between them and the playoff places makes this a match they cannot afford to treat lightly.

FC Dallas arrive in considerably better shape in the league table. Eric Quill's side are seventh in the West, and their own Leagues Cup campaign showed genuine quality — beating Queretaro FC and CD Guadalajara before falling to Toluca in their final group-stage game.

That defeat to Toluca was Dallas's first loss since late July, and they will be keen to bounce back quickly. Their MLS form before the Leagues Cup break was steady rather than spectacular, with a goalless draw against LA Galaxy and a narrow loss to San Diego FC in their last two regular-season outings.

This is a Texas derby with playoff implications on one side and a relegation-zone escape act on the other. The gap between these clubs in the standings makes for a compelling dynamic.

For everything you need to watch the game live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Austin FC vs FC Dallas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Austin FC head coach Davy Arnaud has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

FC Dallas manager Eric Quill is similarly without any listed injuries or suspensions at this stage. No projected XI has been announced by the club. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Austin FC come into this match on the back of three straight wins, all in the Leagues Cup. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw against CF America that was recorded as a win — likely on penalties — on August 14, following a 3-0 victory over Puebla and a 2-0 win over Tijuana. Before the Leagues Cup run, Austin lost 1-0 to Colorado Rapids and 3-0 to Houston Dynamo in MLS play. Across their last five matches, Austin have scored seven goals and conceded four, with their two MLS defeats accounting for all four goals conceded.

FC Dallas carry a mixed but competitive record into this game. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Toluca in the Leagues Cup on August 13, ending a run of two straight wins in the tournament. Prior to that, Dallas beat CD Guadalajara 1-0 and Queretaro FC 2-0. In MLS, they drew 0-0 with LA Galaxy and lost 1-0 to San Diego FC. Dallas have scored four goals and conceded four across their last five matches, with back-to-back Leagues Cup clean sheets followed by a heavy loss to Toluca.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on September 14, 2025, when FC Dallas beat Austin FC 2-0 at home in MLS. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Q2 Stadium in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, FC Dallas have won three and Austin FC have won one, with one draw. Dallas have scored eight goals in those meetings, while Austin have scored four.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, FC Dallas sit seventh while Austin FC are placed 14th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austin FC vs FC Dallas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: