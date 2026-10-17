Liga Profesional - Game Week 13 17 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Atletico Tucuman and Rosario Central will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 7:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Atletico Tucuman vs Rosario Central are listed below. US viewers can catch the action on Fanatiz and ViX.

Atletico Tucuman host Rosario Central in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table.

Julio Falcioni's side come into this match in difficult form and sitting deep in the Clausura Group B standings, making this a must-win occasion if they want to stay relevant in the title race.

Rosario Central, managed by Jorge Almiron, arrive in sharp form. A 5-0 dismantling of Independiente Rivadavia in their last outing announced their intentions clearly, and they currently lead Clausura Group B.

Almiron's side have been grinding out results on the road and scoring freely, which makes them a difficult proposition for a Tucuman team that has lost three of their last five across all competitions.

The head-to-head record adds context. Central won the most recent meeting 2-1 and have the better of this rivalry in recent seasons, which will only sharpen Tucuman's focus at home.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional clash.

How to watch Atletico Tucuman vs Rosario Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Julio Falcioni has not yet confirmed his projected XI for Atletico Tucuman, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Jorge Almiron is similarly yet to name his lineup for Rosario Central, with no injury or suspension news available for the visitors at this stage. Further squad details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Atletico Tucuman head into this fixture in poor recent form, recording one draw, one win, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Gimnasia LP, and before that they lost 2-3 to Barracas Central. Defeats to River Plate and Aldosivi also feature in that run, pointing to a side that has struggled for consistency. Their sole win came in the Copa Argentina against Independiente Rivadavia.

Rosario Central arrive in strong form, having won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches. The most recent result was a commanding 5-0 win over Independiente Rivadavia in the Liga Profesional. Prior to that, Central drew 1-1 with Banfield and beat Argentinos Juniors 1-0, with further wins over Tigre and draws against Newell's Old Boys rounding out a composed and productive run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Rosario Central beat Atletico Tucuman 2-1 in a Liga Profesional fixture. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Central have won three, with one draw and one defeat, including a 3-1 win in February 2025 and a 1-0 victory in August 2024.

Standings

In Clausura Group B, Rosario Central sit top and are firmly in the title race, while Atletico Tucuman are tenth and facing a significant challenge to stay in contention. In Apertura Group B, Central are fourth and Tucuman are thirteenth, reflecting a wide gap in consistency between the two sides across the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Tucuman vs Rosario Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: