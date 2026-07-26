Today's game between Atletico Tucuman and Independiente Rivadavia will kick-off at Jul 26, 2026, 2:00 PM.

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Atletico Tucuman vs Independiente Rivadavia is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Both platforms offer streaming access to Liga Profesional coverage. Check the listings below for the option available in your region.

Atletico Tucuman host Independiente Rivadavia in the Liga Profesional, with both sides carrying contrasting recent form into what shapes up as a genuinely interesting fixture in Group B.

Falcioni's Tucuman side have been difficult to beat at home and will look to build on back-to-back wins in their last two outings, including a 1-0 victory over River Plate in the league.

Rivadavia arrive in a different kind of form. Alfredo Berti's side have been active across multiple competitions, picking up wins in the Copa Libertadores against Bolivar and Deportivo La Guaira before a more recent Copa Argentina success over Tigre.

Their continental involvement has kept them busy, and returning to domestic football after that schedule will be a test of squad depth and focus.

Tucuman sit sixth in the Clausura Group B standings, while Rivadavia occupy the same position in that table but lead the Apertura Group B standings — a reflection of how their season has developed across the two phases.

For full details on how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live, read on below.

How to watch Atletico Tucuman vs Independiente Rivadavia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico Tucuman are managed by Julio Falcioni, though no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been confirmed ahead of kick-off.

Independiente Rivadavia are led by Alfredo Berti, with no injury or suspension data available for the away squad at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Form

Atletico Tucuman head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Copa Argentina win over Talleres, and before that they beat River Plate 1-0 in the Liga Profesional. They drew 1-1 with Banfield and 0-0 with Tigre, with their only loss coming against Argentinos Juniors. Across those five games, Tucuman scored five goals and conceded three.

Independiente Rivadavia's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Copa Argentina win over Tigre, following wins over Bolivar (3-1 away) and Deportivo La Guaira (4-2 away) in the Copa Libertadores. They drew 1-1 with Fluminense and lost 2-1 to Union in the Liga Profesional. Rivadavia scored ten goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, reflecting an attacking output built largely in continental competition.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Independiente Rivadavia beat Atletico Tucuman 2-1 in the Liga Profesional. Before that, Tucuman won 2-1 at home in August 2024, also in the Liga Profesional. Across the five recorded meetings, each side has claimed two wins with one draw — a 2-2 Copa de la Liga Profesional result in March 2024 — making this a closely contested fixture historically.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B, both Atletico Tucuman and Independiente Rivadavia currently sit in sixth place. In the Apertura Group B, Rivadavia lead the table in first while Tucuman are placed thirteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Tucuman vs Independiente Rivadavia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: