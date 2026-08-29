Liga Profesional - Game Week 7 29 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Atletico Tucuman and Belgrano will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Atletico Tucuman vs Belgrano is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

Atletico Tucuman host Belgrano in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs in their respective standing battles.

Julio Falcioni's side come into this match on the back of a 0-0 draw with Instituto, a result that continued a mixed run of form that has seen Tucuman win, lose, and draw in roughly equal measure across their last five competitive outings. Their 4-0 Copa Argentina win over Independiente earlier this month showed what this squad is capable of, but the inconsistency that followed has left them with work to do in Clausura Group B.

Belgrano arrive under Ricardo Zielinski having lost their last two matches, including a 1-2 defeat to Defensa y Justicia on August 23 and a Copa Argentina exit at the hands of Racing Club. Those back-to-back losses have stalled what had been a promising run, and Zielinski will demand a response on the road.

The visitors are fifth in both the Clausura and Apertura Group B standings, one place above Tucuman in the Clausura table. A win here would strengthen Belgrano's position and apply pressure on the clubs above them.

For Tucuman, the home fixture represents a chance to arrest a run that has produced just one win in their last three Liga Profesional games. Falcioni's side were beaten 1-2 by Sarmiento earlier this month and will be eager to make the Estadio Monumental de Tucuman a fortress again.

This is a fixture with points at stake for both sides, and the head-to-head record between these clubs adds an extra layer of interest to proceedings.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Atletico Tucuman vs Belgrano, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Atletico Tucuman vs Belgrano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico Tucuman are managed by Julio Falcioni for this Liga Profesional fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side, and no probable starting XI has been released. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Belgrano head coach Ricardo Zielinski is similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and a projected XI has not been confirmed. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Atletico Tucuman have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent fixture was a 0-0 draw with Instituto on August 22 in the Liga Profesional. Before that, they beat Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto 1-0 and thrashed Independiente 4-0 in the Copa Argentina. Their only defeat in the run came against Sarmiento, who won 2-1 in the league on August 8. Tucuman have scored five goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Belgrano have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Liga Profesional defeat to Defensa y Justicia on August 23. Before that, they lost 1-0 to Racing Club in the Copa Argentina and beat Independiente Rivadavia 2-0 in the league. Earlier in the run, Belgrano won 2-0 away at Banfield and drew 0-0 with Tigre. Across those five matches, the visitors have scored four goals and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs took place on February 25, 2026, in the Liga Profesional, with Belgrano winning 3-1 as the home side. The previous encounter, played in September 2024 with Atletico Tucuman at home, ended 2-4 in Belgrano's favour. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Belgrano have won three and Atletico Tucuman have won one, with one match ending level.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, Belgrano sit fifth and Atletico Tucuman are sixth. In the Apertura Group B standings, Belgrano are fifth while Tucuman are thirteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Tucuman vs Belgrano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: