Liga Profesional - Game Week 11 3 Oct 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Atletico Tucuman and Barracas Central will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 4:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

Atletico Tucuman host Barracas Central in the Liga Profesional, with both sides looking to arrest disappointing recent runs and climb the table.

Julio Falcioni's side have struggled for consistency, winning just twice in their last five across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Aldosivi, a result that will have frustrated a squad with genuine ambitions of finishing the season strongly.

Barracas Central arrive in no better shape. Damian Ayude's team have not won in four Liga Profesional matches, drawing three and losing one. Their last outing was a 0-1 defeat at home to Independiente Rivadavia.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of interest. Barracas have won three of the last five meetings between these clubs, including a 2-1 victory earlier this year in March.

Both teams sit in the bottom half of their respective Clausura Group B standings, meaning there is genuine pressure on each side to collect points here.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture.

How to watch Atletico Tucuman vs Barracas Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico Tucuman are managed by Julio Falcioni, and no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The squad details will be updated closer to kick-off as official information is released.

Barracas Central head coach Damian Ayude is also without a confirmed lineup at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Atletico Tucuman head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat against Aldosivi in the Liga Profesional, and they also fell 1-2 to River Plate in that same competition. On the positive side, they beat Racing Club 2-1 and claimed a Copa Argentina win over Independiente Rivadavia. Across those five matches, Tucuman scored five goals and conceded four.

Barracas Central's recent form tells a similarly inconsistent story. They have won none of their last five, picking up three draws and suffering two defeats. Their last match ended in a 0-1 home loss to Independiente Rivadavia, and they were beaten 3-1 by Estudiantes in the Copa Argentina. The three draws, all ending 1-1, 0-0, and 0-0, point to a team that is hard to break down but equally struggling to find a winning edge.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Barracas Central won 2-1 at home in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barracas Central have won three, with Atletico Tucuman claiming one win and one match ending in a draw. Barracas have shown a consistent edge in this fixture, though Tucuman's home advantage could be a factor this time around.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B standings, Atletico Tucuman sit eighth while Barracas Central are tenth, leaving both clubs in the bottom half and in need of a positive result to move up the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Tucuman vs Barracas Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: