Primera A - Game Week 9 7 Oct 2026 - 21:20

Today's game between Atletico Nacional and Tolima will kick off at Oct 7, 2026, 9:20 PM.

Atletico Nacional vs Tolima is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and Fanatiz. Both platforms offer Spanish-language coverage of Colombia Primera A fixtures throughout the season.

Atletico Nacional host Tolima in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into the match at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot.

Lucas Gonzalez's side have been one of the more consistent teams in the division this season. They topped the Apertura standings and currently sit fourth in the Clausura table, giving them a strong platform to build on at home.

Tolima arrive in noticeably different circumstances. Luis Suarez's side sit eighth in the Clausura, a position that reflects a run of form that has stalled in recent weeks. They have drawn their last three matches and lost the two before that, failing to win in five outings.

Nacional, by contrast, won their most recent Primera A match 3-1 against Junior FC, a result that will have lifted confidence ahead of this home fixture.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds further texture. Nacional won 3-1 when the sides last met in May 2026, and have generally held the upper hand in recent meetings.

For viewers in the United States, TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Tolima with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico Nacional are managed by Lucas Gonzalez for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Tolima head coach Luis Suarez names his squad with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Atletico Nacional head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over Junior FC, and they also recorded a 2-3 away win against Internacional de Bogota during that run. Their only defeat came against Llaneros FC, where they lost 2-0. Across the five matches, Nacional have scored nine goals and conceded five.

Tolima have not won in their last five Primera A outings, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Chico FC, and they also drew 2-2 with Fortaleza FC and 1-1 with America de Cali. They lost 1-0 to both Once Caldas and Santa Fe. Tolima have scored four goals and conceded four across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Atletico Nacional won 3-1 as the home side in a Primera A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Nacional have won three, Tolima have won one, and one match ended level. Nacional's 4-3 home win in March 2025 stands as the highest-scoring result in that run.

Standings

In the Clausura, Atletico Nacional sit fourth while Tolima are eighth, placing Nacional in the stronger position as both clubs look to push into contention during the second half of the season. Nacional also finished first in the Apertura, while Tolima ended that phase in sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Nacional vs Tolima today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: