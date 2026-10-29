Primera A - Game Week 5 29 Oct 2026 - 21:30

Today's game between Atletico Nacional and Santa Fe will kick off at Oct 29, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Atletico Nacional vs Santa Fe is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atletico Nacional host Santa Fe in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture that pits the division's pace-setters against a side pushing hard for a top-four finish.

Lucas Gonzalez's Nacional arrive in the kind of form that makes them difficult to face at home. They have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including back-to-back Primera A wins over Deportivo Pasto and Independiente Medellin, and they sit top of the Clausura table.

Santa Fe come into this match with momentum of their own. Pablo Repetto's side have won four of their last five competitive outings, including a 2-1 Primera A victory over Bucaramanga in their most recent match, and they occupy fourth place in the Clausura standings.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an interesting dimension. Nacional have generally held the edge in recent meetings, but this is a fixture that has produced tight, competitive games — including a 1-1 draw when the sides met at Nacional's ground in July 2025.

With Nacional looking to extend their lead at the top and Santa Fe aiming to close the gap, both sides have clear incentives. A win for the visitors would significantly tighten the Clausura race.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Nacional vs Santa Fe live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Santa Fe with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico Nacional head coach Lucas Gonzalez has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released, and squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Santa Fe manager Pablo Repetto is similarly yet to confirm his selections, with no injury or suspension news currently available for the visiting side. Team news for both clubs will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Atletico Nacional head into this match with four wins and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Primera A win over Independiente Medellin, and they also beat Deportivo Pasto 3-0 in the league before that. Their only defeat in that run came against Cucuta, who edged them 1-0 in the Primera A. Nacional scored 11 goals across those five matches and conceded five, reflecting a side that has been prolific in front of goal.

Santa Fe's recent form makes them a credible threat. Repetto's side have recorded four wins and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Primera A win over Bucaramanga, and they also beat CD Jaguares 2-1 in the league. Their only loss in that run was a 1-0 Primera A defeat to Llaneros FC. Santa Fe scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Atletico Nacional won 2-1 at Santa Fe's ground in a Primera A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Nacional hold the stronger record, winning three of the five matches played. Santa Fe claimed a 2-1 home win in June 2025, and the sides also drew 1-1 at Nacional's ground in July 2025 and 2-2 at Santa Fe's ground in February 2025.

Standings

In the Clausura, Atletico Nacional sit top of the table while Santa Fe are fourth, meaning the visitors arrive with a genuine chance of cutting into the leaders' advantage with a positive result. Nacional also finished first in the Apertura earlier this season, while Santa Fe ended that phase in seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Nacional vs Santa Fe today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: