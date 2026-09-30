Primera A - Game Week 3 30 Sept 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Atletico Nacional and Junior FC will kick off at Sep 30, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Atletico Nacional vs Junior FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

Atletico Nacional host Junior FC in a Colombia Primera A fixture with real implications for both clubs' Clausura campaigns.

Lucas Gonzalez's side come into this match sitting sixth in the Clausura table, a position that will feel uncomfortable for a club that topped the Apertura standings earlier in the season. A run of mixed results, including a 2-0 defeat to Llaneros FC, has dented their momentum, though a draw against Millonarios in their most recent outing showed signs of resilience.

Junior FC arrive in significantly worse Clausura form, sitting 16th in the table under coach Alfredo Arias. Their last five matches have produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat, with a 2-0 victory over Independiente Medellin their most recent result.

The head-to-head record between these sides is closely contested, and Nacional will draw confidence from their home advantage. That said, Junior have shown they can compete at this level when their form clicks.

For information on how to watch Atletico Nacional vs Junior FC live, read on.

How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Junior FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico Nacional are managed by Lucas Gonzalez for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Junior FC head coach Alfredo Arias names his squad with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Atletico Nacional head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Millonarios in the Primera A. Prior to that, they suffered a 2-0 loss to Llaneros FC and recorded a 2-3 away win against Internacional de Bogota. Nacional have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Junior FC carry a run of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Independiente Medellin. Before that, they won 1-4 away at Fortaleza FC and drew 3-3 with CD Jaguares. Junior have scored nine goals and conceded eight across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in June 2026, when Atletico Nacional won 1-0 as the home side in a Primera A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Atletico Nacional have won three, Junior FC have won one, and one match ended level. Nacional's 4-0 away win at Junior in March 2026 stands as the most emphatic result in that run.

Standings

In the Clausura, Atletico Nacional sit sixth while Junior FC are 16th, meaning Nacional hold a considerably stronger position in the table that matters most at this stage of the season. The contrast is sharper when set against the Apertura, where Nacional finished first and Junior ended second, making the current gap between them all the more striking.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Nacional vs Junior FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: