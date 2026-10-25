Primera A - Game Week 16 25 Oct 2026 - 19:10

Today's game between Atletico Nacional and Independiente Medellin will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 7:10 PM.

Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin is available to watch live in the United States. You can stream the match on Fubo or Fanatiz, both of which carry Colombia Primera A coverage.

Atletico Nacional host Independiente Medellin in a Colombia Primera A fixture that carries serious weight for both Medellin clubs. Lucas Gonzalez's side are top of the Clausura table and in commanding form, while their city rivals arrive under pressure after a difficult run of results.

Nacional have been one of the division's most consistent sides this season. They beat Deportivo Pasto 3-0 in their most recent outing and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only blemish a 1-0 league defeat to Cucuta earlier in the month.

Independiente Medellin, managed by Luis Perea, head into this fixture in a far less settled state. They have won just one of their last five matches, losing to Once Caldas most recently and also falling to Nacional in a cup tie earlier this month.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of context. Nacional have been the stronger side in recent meetings between these clubs across both league and cup, and they will be looking to extend that dominance on home turf.

With Nacional sitting first in the Clausura and Medellin down in seventh, the stakes are clear. A win for the hosts would further cement their position at the summit, while Medellin need a result to keep their own top-half ambitions alive.

TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico Nacional head coach Lucas Gonzalez has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Independiente Medellin manager Luis Perea is similarly yet to confirm his selections, with no injury or suspension news currently available for the away side. Team news for both clubs will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Atletico Nacional head into this match with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Primera A win over Deportivo Pasto, and they also beat Independiente Medellin 3-2 in the cup earlier this month. Their only defeat in that run came against Cucuta, who edged them 1-0 in the league. Nacional scored eight goals across those five matches, conceding four.

Independiente Medellin's last five matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-2 loss to Once Caldas in the Primera A, and they also lost 3-2 to Nacional in the cup. Their one win came against America de Cali, where they won 2-1 away from home. Medellin scored five goals across those five matches and conceded six, reflecting a side that has struggled for consistency at both ends of the pitch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2026, when Atletico Nacional beat Independiente Medellin 3-2 in a cup fixture. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in league and cup, Nacional hold the stronger record, with their victories including a 3-2 cup win, a 2-3 away win in the Primera A, and a 2-1 home league win. Medellin's only positive result in the recent series was a 0-0 cup draw at Nacional's ground in December 2025.

Standings

In the Clausura, Atletico Nacional sit first while Independiente Medellin are seventh. Nacional also finished first in the Apertura earlier this season, while Medellin ended that phase in eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: