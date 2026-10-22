Primera A - Game Week 14 22 Oct 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Atletico Nacional and Deportivo Pasto will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Atletico Nacional vs Deportivo Pasto is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atletico Nacional host Deportivo Pasto in a Colombia Primera A fixture that carries very different implications for each side. Lucas Gonzalez's Nacional come into the game as one of the division's strongest sides, while Pasto arrive desperate to arrest a difficult Clausura campaign.

Nacional have been in strong form across all competitions, winning three of their last five matches including a 4-1 Primera A victory over Chico FC. Their most recent outing, however, ended in a 1-0 defeat to Cucuta, giving Gonzalez reason to sharpen things up before this one.

Deportivo Pasto, managed by Diego Merino, are rooted at the foot of the Clausura table. Their last five matches have produced just two wins, and they head into this fixture off the back of a 1-0 loss to Alianza FC.

The head-to-head record offers little comfort for Pasto. Nacional have been the dominant side in recent meetings, including a 2-1 win when the sides met at Pasto's ground in March 2026.

Nacional's standing near the top of the Clausura table makes them heavy favourites, but Pasto showed in the Apertura that they are capable of competing — they finished third in that phase of the season.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Primera A fixture live, read on.

How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Deportivo Pasto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico Nacional head coach Lucas Gonzalez has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Deportivo Pasto manager Diego Merino is similarly yet to confirm his selections, with no injury or suspension news currently available for the away side. Team news for both clubs will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Atletico Nacional head into this match with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Primera A loss to Cucuta, though they had beaten Chico FC 4-1 in the league before that. Nacional also claimed a 3-2 cup win over Independiente Medellin in that run, and beat Junior FC 3-1 in the Primera A. They scored nine goals across those five matches, though the Cucuta defeat showed they are not without vulnerability.

Deportivo Pasto's last five Primera A matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Alianza FC, and they also suffered a 3-0 defeat to Chico FC earlier in the run. Pasto's two wins came against Once Caldas and America de Cali, both by a 1-0 scoreline, suggesting they can grind out results but have struggled for goals and consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Atletico Nacional won 2-1 at Deportivo Pasto's ground in a Primera A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Nacional hold the stronger record, with Pasto's results including a 2-2 draw at home in October 2025 and a 3-0 defeat when Nacional hosted them in April 2025.

Standings

In the Clausura, Nacional sit third and are firmly in the mix for the top positions, while Pasto are 20th and battling at the wrong end of the table. The Apertura standings tell a different story for both sides, with Nacional having finished first and Pasto third, underlining how dramatically Pasto's form has fallen away in the second phase of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Nacional vs Deportivo Pasto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: