Serie A - Game Week 30 11 Oct 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Atletico MG and Santos FC will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Atletico MG vs Santos FC are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere.

Atletico MG host Santos FC in a Serie A fixture that brings two sides with contrasting recent momentum into direct competition at the seventh and eighth positions in the Brazilian top flight.

Eduardo Dominguez's side come into this match having won three of their last five across all competitions, with a 1-0 Serie A victory over Red Bull Bragantino their most recent result before drawing 2-2 with Athletico Paranaense.

Santos arrive in compelling form of their own. Cuca's side have won three of their last five, and Philippe Coutinho has already made an impression since his arrival, coming off the bench to inspire a 2-1 derby victory over Sao Paulo in early October.

Cuca has been careful to manage expectations around Coutinho, stressing that the veteran playmaker needs steady conditioning work before he is ready for full fixtures. Whether the former Liverpool midfielder features from the start or again from the bench is one of the more interesting questions heading into this game.

Santos' momentum was checked only slightly by a 2-2 draw at Flamengo, where Neymar came off the bench to score twice from the penalty spot and rescue a point for the hosts. That result denied Flamengo further daylight at the top, and Santos will want to build on the point as they push for a continental qualification place.

Atletico MG will be eager to respond after their own draw with Athletico Paranaense and know that a home win here would strengthen their grip on a top-half position with genuine ambitions of climbing further.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico MG vs Santos FC live, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Santos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eduardo Dominguez has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the Atletico MG squad. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For Santos, Cuca has similarly kept his team selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. The fitness management of Philippe Coutinho remains a point of interest, with the coach having flagged that the playmaker requires careful handling before he is ready for full fixtures.

Form

Atletico MG head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 Serie A draw with Athletico Paranaense, following a 1-0 league win over Red Bull Bragantino on October 3. They also recorded a 3-1 Serie A victory over Fluminense in September. Across those five matches, Atletico MG scored nine goals and conceded four, reflecting an attack capable of producing but with some defensive exposure at times.

Santos arrive with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Serie A draw at Flamengo, and they also claimed a 2-1 Serie A win over Sao Paulo earlier in October. A 4-2 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Atletico MG is the one blemish in that run. Santos have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Copa Sudamericana in September 2026, when Atletico MG beat Santos 4-2 at their ground. Across the last five encounters between the sides, the record is relatively even: Santos hold two wins to Atletico MG's two, with one draw, and the most recent Serie A meeting between the clubs ended 1-0 to Santos at their ground in April 2026.

Standings

Atletico MG sit seventh in Serie A and Santos are eighth, placing both sides in the middle reaches of the table where a win for either club would provide a meaningful boost to their respective pushes for a continental qualification place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Santos FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: