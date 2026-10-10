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Serie A
team-logoAtletico MG
team-logoSantos FC
Watch it on FanatizWatch it on Premiere
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Watch Atletico MG vs Santos FC Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Atletico MG vs Santos FC
Atletico MG
Santos FC
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Atletico MG and Santos FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 30

Today's game between Atletico MG and Santos FC will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Atletico MG vs Santos FC are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere.

Fanatiz

Fanatiz

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Premiere

Premiere

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Atletico MG host Santos FC in a Serie A fixture that brings two sides with contrasting recent momentum into direct competition at the seventh and eighth positions in the Brazilian top flight.

Eduardo Dominguez's side come into this match having won three of their last five across all competitions, with a 1-0 Serie A victory over Red Bull Bragantino their most recent result before drawing 2-2 with Athletico Paranaense.

Santos arrive in compelling form of their own. Cuca's side have won three of their last five, and Philippe Coutinho has already made an impression since his arrival, coming off the bench to inspire a 2-1 derby victory over Sao Paulo in early October.

Cuca has been careful to manage expectations around Coutinho, stressing that the veteran playmaker needs steady conditioning work before he is ready for full fixtures. Whether the former Liverpool midfielder features from the start or again from the bench is one of the more interesting questions heading into this game.

Santos' momentum was checked only slightly by a 2-2 draw at Flamengo, where Neymar came off the bench to score twice from the penalty spot and rescue a point for the hosts. That result denied Flamengo further daylight at the top, and Santos will want to build on the point as they push for a continental qualification place.

Atletico MG will be eager to respond after their own draw with Athletico Paranaense and know that a home win here would strengthen their grip on a top-half position with genuine ambitions of climbing further.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico MG vs Santos FC live, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Santos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico MG vs Santos FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • E. Dominguez

Eduardo Dominguez has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the Atletico MG squad. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For Santos, Cuca has similarly kept his team selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. The fitness management of Philippe Coutinho remains a point of interest, with the coach having flagged that the playmaker requires careful handling before he is ready for full fixtures.

Form

CAM

CAM - Form

FLU
W3-1
SAN
W4-2
CHA
D1-1
BGT
W1-0
APR
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SAN

SAN - Form

CRU
W2-1
CAM
L4-2
REM
W1-2
SAP
W1-2
FLA
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Atletico MG head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 Serie A draw with Athletico Paranaense, following a 1-0 league win over Red Bull Bragantino on October 3. They also recorded a 3-1 Serie A victory over Fluminense in September. Across those five matches, Atletico MG scored nine goals and conceded four, reflecting an attack capable of producing but with some defensive exposure at times.

Santos arrive with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Serie A draw at Flamengo, and they also claimed a 2-1 Serie A win over Sao Paulo earlier in October. A 4-2 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Atletico MG is the one blemish in that run. Santos have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Atletico MGDrawSantos FC
1
1
3
Copa Sudamericana
Atletico MG badge
Atletico MG
CAM
4
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
2
FT
Copa Sudamericana
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
2
Atletico MG badge
Atletico MG
CAM
0
FT
Serie A
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
1
Atletico MG badge
Atletico MG
CAM
0
FT
Serie A
Atletico MG badge
Atletico MG
CAM
1
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
1
FT
Serie A
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
2
Atletico MG badge
Atletico MG
CAM
0
FT
5Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Copa Sudamericana in September 2026, when Atletico MG beat Santos 4-2 at their ground. Across the last five encounters between the sides, the record is relatively even: Santos hold two wins to Atletico MG's two, with one draw, and the most recent Serie A meeting between the clubs ended 1-0 to Santos at their ground in April 2026.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
2918745725+3261
D
W
W
W
W
2
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
2917934821+2760
W
D
W
D
D
3
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
2914964836+1251
W
W
L
W
D
4
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
2914874534+1150
D
W
D
L
D
5
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
2914694440+448
W
W
L
W
L
6
BahiaBahiaBAH
29121074336+746
L
L
W
W
W
7
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
2912893934+544
D
W
D
W
L
8
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
2911994543+242
D
W
W
W
W
9
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
29108113747-1038
L
L
D
L
W
10
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
29107123433+137
D
L
L
D
L
11
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
29106133334-136
L
L
W
L
W
12
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
29106133242-1036
W
L
D
W
L
13
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
2998124247-535
L
L
W
D
D
14
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
2897123642-634
W
W
W
L
W
15
MirassolMirassolMIR
2989123443-933
D
W
D
W
L
16
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
2988133034-432
L
L
L
L
L
17
InternacionalInternacionalINT
29710123237-531
W
L
W
L
L
18
GremioGremioGRE
2979133139-830
D
D
L
L
L
19
RemoRemoREM
2959153348-1524
D
L
L
L
L
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
2839162957-2818
L
D
L
W
L
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation

Atletico MG sit seventh in Serie A and Santos are eighth, placing both sides in the middle reaches of the table where a win for either club would provide a meaningful boost to their respective pushes for a continental qualification place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Santos FC today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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