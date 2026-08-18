Copa Sudamericana - 1/8 19 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Atletico MG and Red Bull Bragantino will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Atletico MG vs Red Bull Bragantino is available to watch live via Fubo and beIN SPORTS Connect. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atletico MG and Red Bull Bragantino meet in the Copa Sudamericana, with Eduardo Dominguez's side holding the advantage from the first leg as the tie reaches a decisive stage.

Atletico arrive in strong form. Their 3-0 win over Gremio in Serie A on August 16 was the latest sign that Dominguez has his squad firing, and they go into this fixture off the back of a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Bragantino just days earlier. The Belo Horizonte club have also been active off the pitch, with former Manchester United midfielder Fred agreeing a permanent return to the club from Fenerbahce.

Bragantino's situation is more pressing. Vagner Mancini's side have lost their last two matches, including that Copa Sudamericana defeat, and have scored just once across their previous five outings. A 1-1 draw at Athletico Paranaense in Serie A on August 15 offered some defensive stability, but they need significantly more going forward to overturn the deficit.

Mancini will demand a response. Bragantino beat Atletico in two consecutive Serie A fixtures earlier in 2025-26, so they know they are capable of causing problems for this opponent. The question is whether they can produce that level of performance under the pressure of a knockout tie.

For Atletico, the priority is composure. They hold the advantage and play in front of their own supporters. Dominguez will want his side to be disciplined rather than reckless, and their recent defensive record suggests they are well-equipped to manage the occasion.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico MG vs Red Bull Bragantino, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Red Bull Bragantino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eduardo Dominguez takes charge of Atletico MG for this Copa Sudamericana tie. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Vagner Mancini leads Red Bull Bragantino into the second leg. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage, and no projected XI has been published. Further updates are expected as the fixture approaches.

Form

Atletico MG have taken three wins and two draws from their last five matches, with no defeats across that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Serie A victory over Gremio on August 16. Before that, they beat Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 in the first leg of this Copa Sudamericana tie on August 12. Two draws against Juventude in cup competition and a 1-0 away win over Juventude also feature in that five-match sequence.

Red Bull Bragantino have managed one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Serie A draw at Athletico Paranaense on August 15. That followed a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Atletico MG and a 2-0 Serie A loss to Corinthians. Their only win in the period was a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana victory over Sporting Cristal on July 30, with a 0-0 draw against Coritiba also in the mix. Bragantino have scored just one goal across these five matches and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on August 12, 2026, when Atletico MG won 1-0 away at Red Bull Bragantino in the first leg of this Copa Sudamericana tie. Before that, Bragantino won back-to-back Serie A fixtures against Atletico, taking a 1-0 home win in February 2026 and a 2-0 home victory in November 2025. Atletico's wins in the last five head-to-head matches came in August 2025, when they won 2-1 at home, and in September 2024, when they beat Bragantino 3-0. Across the five meetings, each side has won twice, with one result in Atletico's favour in this current Copa Sudamericana tie giving them the aggregate lead going into this second leg.

Standings

In the Copa Sudamericana group stage, Atletico MG finished first in Group B, while Red Bull Bragantino finished second in Group H.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Red Bull Bragantino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: