Serie A - Game Week 21 29 Jul 2026 - 11:00

Today's game between Atletico MG and Red Bull Bragantino will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 11:00 AM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Atletico MG vs Red Bull Bragantino is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options for this Serie A fixture are listed below.

Atletico MG host Red Bull Bragantino in a Serie A fixture that pits two sides with contrasting recent trajectories against each other.

Eduardo Dominguez's Atletico MG go into this match on the back of a 1-2 win at Palmeiras, a result that will have lifted spirits considerably at the club. That victory snapped a run of mixed domestic form and offered a reminder that this squad is capable of producing results against the best teams in Brazil.

Red Bull Bragantino arrive sitting fifth in the Serie A table and unbeaten across their last five matches in all competitions. Vagner Mancini's side drew 0-0 with Coritiba in their most recent league outing, continuing a run of steady, if unspectacular, results that has kept them firmly in the conversation for a top-four finish.

Bragantino have been operating across two competitions, with Copa Sudamericana commitments adding to their schedule. A goalless draw with Sporting Cristal on July 23 was their most recent continental outing, and the dual workload will be a factor Mancini must manage carefully.

Atletico MG, by contrast, have also been juggling their own continental involvement, with Copa Sudamericana wins over Academia Puerto Cabello part of their recent record. Dominguez will hope the confidence from beating Palmeiras carries into this home fixture.

With Atletico MG sitting eighth and Bragantino fifth, both sides have reasons to push for three points. The gap between them in the table is close enough that this result could have a real bearing on where each club ends the weekend.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Atletico MG vs Red Bull Bragantino, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Red Bull Bragantino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eduardo Dominguez has not confirmed a projected XI for Atletico MG ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Vagner Mancini is similarly yet to release a probable lineup for Red Bull Bragantino, with no confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Atletico MG have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Serie A win at Palmeiras on July 26, their strongest result in recent weeks. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Bahia and beat Vasco da Gama 1-0 in the league. A Copa Sudamericana win over Academia Puerto Cabello also features in the run, alongside a 1-0 league defeat to Corinthians. Atletico MG scored four goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Red Bull Bragantino are unbeaten across their last five outings, recording two wins and three draws. Their most recent match was a 0-0 Serie A draw with Coritiba on July 26, while a 0-0 Copa Sudamericana draw with Sporting Cristal on July 23 preceded that. They drew 1-1 with Fluminense in the league and beat Internacional 3-1 and Carabobo FC 2-0 in earlier fixtures. Bragantino have scored six goals and conceded two across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Red Bull Bragantino won 1-0 at home against Atletico MG in Serie A. Before that, Bragantino also won 2-0 at home in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Serie A, Bragantino have won three and Atletico MG two, with the most recent Atletico MG victory a 2-1 home win in August 2025.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Red Bull Bragantino sit fifth while Atletico MG are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Red Bull Bragantino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: