Serie A - Game Week 21 3 Oct 2026 - 17:30

Today's game between Atletico MG and Red Bull Bragantino will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 5:30 PM.

Atletico MG vs Red Bull Bragantino is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atletico MG host Red Bull Bragantino in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as they look to improve their positions in the Brazilian top flight.

Eduardo Dominguez's side come into this match with a mixed recent run, though back-to-back wins in September showed they are capable of stringing results together when the squad clicks.

Bragantino have had a difficult stretch, losing three of their last five across all competitions, and Vagner Mancini will be looking for a reaction from his players on the road.

The head-to-head record between these two sides has been close, with both teams knowing how to hurt each other, making this a fixture that tends to produce goals and competitive football.

With both clubs sitting in the bottom half of the Serie A table, three points here would be significant for either side's ambitions of moving clear of trouble.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this match live.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Red Bull Bragantino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico MG are managed by Eduardo Dominguez, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury list, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Red Bull Bragantino are led by Vagner Mancini, and similarly, no lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Updates for both teams are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Atletico MG head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Chapecoense AF in Serie A, following a strong 3-1 league win over Fluminense earlier in September. They also claimed a 4-2 victory over Santos FC in the Copa Sudamericana during that run, though defeats to Sao Paulo and Santos FC show inconsistency remains a concern. Across those five matches, the team scored ten goals and conceded six, reflecting an attack that can produce but a defence that has been exposed at times.

Red Bull Bragantino arrive with one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five Serie A outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Flamengo, and they also suffered a 2-3 loss to Bahia and a 2-1 reverse against Sao Paulo in that spell. Their only win came against Gremio, a 1-0 result from late August. Bragantino have scored five and conceded seven across those five fixtures, and Mancini will be aware that defensive solidity needs to improve.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Copa Sudamericana in August 2026, when Atletico MG and Red Bull Bragantino played out a 2-2 draw at Atletico's ground. Across the last five encounters between the sides, Atletico MG have claimed two wins to Bragantino's two, with one draw, and the matches have produced goals consistently throughout. Bragantino won the most recent Serie A meeting between the clubs, a 1-0 result at their ground in February 2026, adding a layer of motivation for the home side to respond.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Atletico MG sit seventh while Red Bull Bragantino are placed tenth, making this a meeting between two sides in the middle and lower reaches of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Red Bull Bragantino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: