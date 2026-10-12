Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United will kick off at Oct 13, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United is available to watch in the United States across several platforms. Paramount+ holds streaming rights, while TUDN and UniMás carry Spanish-language coverage. DirecTV Stream and ViX are also listed broadcast options for this fixture.

Atletico Madrid host Manchester United at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid in the Champions League. Diego Simeone's side come into this fixture on the back of an impressive run of domestic form, while Michael Carrick's squad arrives under considerable pressure.

Atletico have been sharp in LaLiga, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions and putting four past Osasuna in one of the more emphatic results of their recent run. Their only defeat in that stretch came against Liverpool in the Champions League, which underlines the calibre of opposition United will need to match.

Manchester United's season has been difficult. Carrick's side have failed to win any of their last four Premier League outings, with a 1-1 draw at Tottenham their most recent result. Questions about the manager's position have grown louder, and the squad arrives in Madrid carrying significant injury concerns.

Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Patrick Dorgu, Matthijs de Ligt, and Tom Heaton are all unavailable through injury. The absence of Sesko in particular has drawn scrutiny, with the £74 million striker's limited role under Carrick a subject of debate among former players.

Michael Owen has argued that Carrick deserves more time, pointing to a difficult run of fixtures, while others have been less forgiving. The Champions League context gives United a different stage, but the pressure on the coaching staff is real.

For Atletico, this is an opportunity to build on their Champions League campaign. Julian Alvarez and Kang-In Lee are expected to feature in attack, with Pablo Barrios and Koke providing the engine room in midfield.

Below, you will find everything you need to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United live, including TV channels, live stream details, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Simeone names a strong projected XI for Atletico, with Jan Oblak in goal behind a back four of Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Cristian Romero, and Alejandro Grimaldo. Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Pablo Barrios, and Alejandro Baena are listed in midfield, with Julian Alvarez and Kang-In Lee leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the home side.

Manchester United have a significant number of absentees heading into this match. Tom Heaton, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Patrick Dorgu, and Matthijs de Ligt are all ruled out through injury. Carrick's projected XI features Senne Lammens in goal, with Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, and Lisandro Martinez in defence. Bruno Fernandes, Andrey Santos, and Youri Tielemans are expected in midfield, with Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford, and Matheus Cunha in attack.

Form

Atletico Madrid arrive with a record of four wins and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 1-2 victory away at Deportivo Alaves, and they also beat Real Madrid 2-1 and Osasuna 4-0 during that run. The only blemish was a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Atletico have scored ten goals and conceded four, showing consistent attacking output.

Manchester United have won just once in their last five matches, with one draw and three defeats in the other four. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Tottenham in the Premier League. The solitary win came against Sabah FK in the Champions League, a 4-0 victory, while defeats to Brighton in the Carabao Cup and Manchester City in the league complete a difficult recent record. United have scored seven goals and conceded six across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a pre-season friendly in August 2026, which Manchester United won 2-1. Before that, Atletico won a friendly 1-0 in July 2022. In competitive action, the last encounters came in the 2021-22 Champions League, where Atletico won 1-0 at Old Trafford in the second leg after a 1-1 draw in Madrid in the first leg. Across the four meetings in the dataset, Atletico hold the advantage with two wins to United's one, and one draw.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Atletico Madrid sit in 25th position while Manchester United are placed fourth. United's higher position reflects a stronger start to the European campaign, and this fixture carries weight for Atletico as they look to climb the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: