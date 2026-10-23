LaLiga - Game Week 10 24 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Deportivo de A Coruna will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atletico Madrid host Deportivo de A Coruna at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in a LaLiga fixture that pits one of the division's strongest sides against a team scrapping to stay relevant in the top half of the table.

Diego Simeone's side arrive into this game on the back of a hard-fought Champions League draw in Germany, where Julian Alvarez ended a six-month goal drought to rescue a point at Stuttgart. That result extended a run of form that has seen Atletico establish themselves as genuine LaLiga title contenders.

The Colchoneros sit second in LaLiga and have won four of their last five league outings, with their only recent slip coming in Europe. Simeone will want a return to winning ways on home soil, and Deportivo represent an opportunity to do exactly that.

Deportivo arrive in Madrid in a far more precarious position. Antonio Hidalgo's side are ninth in LaLiga and have struggled for consistency, winning just one of their last five competitive matches. A draw at Levante was their most recent result, though defeats to Real Sociedad and Sevilla in that run underline their vulnerability.

The visitors also carry a lengthy injury list into this fixture, which will test the depth of Hidalgo's squad against an Atletico side that conceded just once across their previous five-match winning run.

Simeone, for his part, has repeatedly warned his squad against complacency, insisting that form counts for nothing until the next result is secured. Expect Atletico to be focused and direct from the first whistle.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna live.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Simeone will be without Koke and Cristian Romero for this fixture, with both players listed as injured. The projected XI sees Jan Oblak start in goal, with a back four of Robin Le Normand, Daniel Martinez, Marc Pubill, and David Hancko. Kang-In Lee, Pablo Barrios, Giuliano Simeone, and Morten Hjulmand are named in midfield, with Ademola Lookman and Jonathan David leading the attack.

Deportivo de A Coruna head coach Antonio Hidalgo faces a more significant injury crisis. Zakaria Eddahchouri, Marc Casado, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Noe Carrillo, Bright Ede, and Yeremay Hernandez are all ruled out. The projected starting XI lines up with Leo Roman in goal, a back four of Ximo Navarro, Jose Gimenez, Miguel Loureiro, and Giacomo Quagliata, a midfield of Mario Soriano, Riki Rodriguez, Luismi Cruz, and Diego Villares, with Bil Nsongo and Jonathan Asp up front. No suspensions are listed for either side.

Form

Atletico Madrid have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League, with Atletico having trailed before salvaging a point. Prior to that, they beat Espanyol 1-0 in LaLiga and defeated Manchester United 2-0 in Europe. Across those five matches, Atletico scored six goals and conceded two, continuing a defensive record that has been one of the tightest in Spain.

Deportivo de A Coruna have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Levante in LaLiga, and they also drew 1-1 with Real Betis earlier in the run. Defeats to Real Sociedad, who beat them 3-2, and Sevilla, who won 1-0, represent their two losses. Deportivo scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Copa del Rey on January 13, 2026, when Atletico Madrid won 1-0 away at Deportivo de A Coruna. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Atletico have won three times, with one draw and one Atletico win in the remaining fixtures, and Deportivo have not beaten Simeone's side in any of those encounters. The previous LaLiga meetings stretch back to the 2017 and 2018 seasons, with Atletico winning three and drawing one of those four league clashes.

Standings

Atletico Madrid sit second in LaLiga, placing them firmly among the frontrunners for the title. Deportivo de A Coruna are ninth, a position that leaves them mid-table and without the pressure of a relegation fight but equally without the momentum of a genuine European push.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: