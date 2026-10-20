Liga MX - Game Week 13 20 Oct 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Alfonso Lastras

Today's game between Atletico de San Luis and Queretaro FC will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Atletico de San Luis vs Queretaro FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atletico de San Luis host Queretaro FC at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis Potosi in an Apertura 2026 Liga MX fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

Diego Mejia's San Luis come into this match off the back of a draw with Toluca, but their inconsistent form has left them anchored in the lower reaches of the table. Points are not just wanted here — they are needed.

Queretaro FC arrive in stronger shape. Esteban Gonzalez's side have been one of the more reliable outfits in the division over recent weeks, picking up wins against CD Guadalajara and Atlante, and sit comfortably in the top half of the Apertura standings.

The Gallos Blancos will be wary, though. San Luis have a strong record against Queretaro at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras, and Mejia will look to make home advantage count.

This is a match where the visitors carry the form, but the hosts carry the pressure of a crowd that knows what is at stake. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Queretaro FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Mejia takes charge of Atletico de San Luis for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Queretaro FC are managed by Esteban Gonzalez. As with San Luis, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension details have been confirmed for the away side ahead of this match.

Form

Atletico de San Luis have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Toluca, and they also beat Club Universidad Nacional 2-3 away from home in that run. San Luis scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures, and their inconsistency has been a recurring theme.

Queretaro FC have been considerably more settled, winning three and drawing one of their last five Liga MX games, with one defeat. Their most recent match saw them lose 5-0 to Santos Laguna, though prior to that they had beaten Atlante 2-0 and CD Guadalajara away from home. Gonzalez's side scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in February 2026, when Atletico de San Luis won 3-0 at home in a Liga MX fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, San Luis hold a clear advantage, winning three of the five meetings, while Queretaro have won two. The most emphatic result in that run came in August 2024, when San Luis won 4-0 at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras.

Standings

In the Apertura 2026 standings, Atletico de San Luis sit 15th, placing them in the danger zone where relegation pressure is a genuine concern, while Queretaro FC are sixth, well within reach of the Liguilla playoff positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Queretaro FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: