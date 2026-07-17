Liga MX - Game Week 1 Estadio Alfonso Lastras

Today's game between Atletico de San Luis and Cruz Azul will kick-off at Jul 17, 2026, 9:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

This Liga MX fixture is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for Atletico de San Luis vs Cruz Azul are listed below.

Atletico de San Luis host Cruz Azul at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis Potosi in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Guillermo Abascal's side sit third in the Apertura standings and will be eager to build on that position in front of their own supporters. San Luis have shown they can hurt opponents at home, though their recent results have been uneven.

Cruz Azul arrive in strong form. Joel Huiqui's squad have won three of their last five Liga MX matches and head into this game off the back of a victory over Club Universidad Nacional. La Maquina currently sit seventh in the Apertura table.

The visitors have a strong recent record against San Luis and will travel to the Estadio Alfonso Lastras with confidence. Cruz Azul's consistency across their last run of fixtures makes them a difficult proposition for any side in the division.

San Luis will need to be sharper than they were in their most recent outing, a 2-1 defeat to FC Juarez, if they are to take anything from this match. The home crowd will be a factor, but Cruz Azul's quality demands respect.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Cruz Azul, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Cruz Azul with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico de San Luis are managed by Guillermo Abascal for this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cruz Azul are led by Joel Huiqui. As with San Luis, no injury or suspension details have been released for the away squad, and a projected XI has not yet been confirmed. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Atletico de San Luis have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to FC Juarez, and they also lost 2-0 to Club Universidad Nacional earlier in the run. San Luis did beat Santos Laguna 2-0 and claimed a 2-1 win away at Monterrey during that same period, scoring six goals and conceding six across those five games.

Cruz Azul have been in considerably better shape, winning three, drawing two, and losing none of their last five Liga MX fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Club Universidad Nacional, and they also beat CD Guadalajara 2-1 earlier in the sequence. La Maquina have scored seven goals and conceded four across those five matches, keeping one clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Atlas.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2026, when Cruz Azul beat Atletico de San Luis 3-0 in a Liga MX fixture played at home. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the dataset, Cruz Azul have won four times with San Luis claiming one victory, a 3-1 home win in September 2024. Cruz Azul have scored 11 goals in those five meetings and conceded five.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura, Atletico de San Luis sit third while Cruz Azul are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Cruz Azul today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: