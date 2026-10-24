Liga MX - Game Week 14 25 Oct 2026 - 19:00 Estadio Jalisco

Today's game between Atlas and Puebla will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 7:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Atlas vs Puebla live on TUDN and DirecTV Stream.

Atlas host Puebla at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 fixture that finds both clubs at very different points in their campaigns.

Hernan Crespo's Atlas sit sixth in the Apertura standings, inside the playoff positions and with genuine momentum after back-to-back wins over Necaxa and Tijuana in recent weeks. The Rojinegros will want to build on that run, though a heavy 2-5 defeat to CF America in their last outing is a reminder of the work still ahead.

Puebla arrive in a more precarious position. Gerardo Espinoza's side are 13th in the table, outside the playoff places and without a win in their last four Liga MX matches. La Franja drew 0-0 with Tijuana most recently and have scored just once in their last three games, a drought that will need to end here.

The head-to-head record between these clubs at the Estadio Jalisco gives Atlas reason for confidence. Crespo's side have won their last two home meetings with Puebla, including a 1-0 victory in January 2026 and a 3-2 win in February 2025.

For Puebla, the stakes are straightforward: a defeat here would push them further from the playoff picture with the Apertura entering its final stretch. Atlas, meanwhile, have the chance to consolidate sixth place and apply pressure on the sides above them.

TV channel and live stream details for this Liga MX fixture are listed below.

How to watch Atlas vs Puebla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hernan Crespo has no confirmed injuries or suspensions for Atlas ahead of this fixture. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

For Puebla, coach Gerardo Espinoza is similarly without confirmed absences at this stage. No injury or suspension information has been officially listed for the visiting side, and squad updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Atlas head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-5 defeat to CF America, though they beat Necaxa 2-0 before that and also claimed a 2-3 win away at Tijuana during the run. Crespo's side drew 1-1 with CD Guadalajara and 1-1 with Club Universidad Nacional across those five games.

Puebla's recent form shows one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five Liga MX outings. La Franja drew 0-0 with Tijuana in their most recent match and were beaten 1-4 by Monterrey before that. Their other results include a 1-1 draw with Leon, a 1-0 defeat to Tigres, and a 1-1 draw with Atlante. Puebla scored four goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Atlas won 1-0 at the Estadio Jalisco in Liga MX. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Atlas hold the stronger record with three wins to Puebla's one, with one match ending in a 2-2 draw in March 2024. The five encounters have produced a combined 16 goals.

Standings

In the Apertura 2026 table, Atlas sit sixth while Puebla are 13th. Atlas are well within the playoff positions, while Puebla face a fight to close the gap and force their way back into contention before the regular season concludes.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlas vs Puebla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: