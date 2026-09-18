Liga MX - Game Week 9 19 Sept 2026 - 19:00 Estadio Jalisco

Today's game between Atlas and Club Universidad Nacional will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Atlas vs Club Universidad Nacional is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atlas host Club Universidad Nacional at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting positions in the table.

Hernan Crespo's side come into this match having lost their most recent outing, a 5-2 defeat to Toluca in Liga MX. That result extended a run of inconsistency for Atlas, who have mixed wins over Cruz Azul and Tigres with losses that have kept them from climbing the standings.

Pumas arrive under Esteban Solari off the back of a 3-1 win over Leon, their best result in a recent stretch that has otherwise included defeats and draws. That victory showed what Solari's side can do when they are at their sharpest, though their record across the last five matches tells a more complicated story.

Atlas sit ninth in the Apertura table, while Pumas are placed 11th. Neither side can afford to drop further points if they want to stay in contention for the Liguilla places.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes for both clubs. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atlas vs Club Universidad Nacional live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlas vs Club Universidad Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hernan Crespo has not confirmed a projected XI for Atlas ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Esteban Solari has similarly yet to confirm a probable lineup for Club Universidad Nacional. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the away side at this stage, and further updates will be provided as the match approaches.

Form

Atlas have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing was a 5-2 defeat to Toluca, which followed a 1-1 draw with Atlante. Crespo's side did produce strong results earlier in the run, beating Cruz Azul 2-0 away and Tigres 2-1 at home.

Pumas have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Leon, though that followed a 3-0 defeat to CD Guadalajara and a 2-0 loss to Tijuana earlier in the run. Solari's side have drawn twice in the five matches, including a 1-1 result against Necaxa and a goalless draw with Queretaro FC.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-2 at the Estadio Jalisco in February 2026, a result that continued a series defined by tight margins and shared spoils. Across the last five competitive encounters, neither side holds a commanding advantage, with the record split and several matches ending level. The head-to-head record reflects how evenly matched these clubs have been in recent seasons.

Standings

Atlas sit ninth and Pumas 11th in the Liga MX Apertura table, meaning both sides are outside the Liguilla places and need points to stay in contention for a late-season push.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlas vs Club Universidad Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: