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Liga MX
team-logoAtlas
Estadio Jalisco
team-logoClub Universidad Nacional
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Watch Atlas vs Club Universidad Nacional Liga MX soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Atlas vs Club Universidad Nacional
Atlas
Club Universidad Nacional
Liga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Club Universidad Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Liga MX - Game Week 9
Estadio Jalisco

Today's game between Atlas and Club Universidad Nacional will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Atlas vs Club Universidad Nacional is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Univision

Univision

Click here

TUDN

TUDN

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

ViX

ViX

Click here

Atlas host Club Universidad Nacional at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting positions in the table.

Hernan Crespo's side come into this match having lost their most recent outing, a 5-2 defeat to Toluca in Liga MX. That result extended a run of inconsistency for Atlas, who have mixed wins over Cruz Azul and Tigres with losses that have kept them from climbing the standings.

Pumas arrive under Esteban Solari off the back of a 3-1 win over Leon, their best result in a recent stretch that has otherwise included defeats and draws. That victory showed what Solari's side can do when they are at their sharpest, though their record across the last five matches tells a more complicated story.

Atlas sit ninth in the Apertura table, while Pumas are placed 11th. Neither side can afford to drop further points if they want to stay in contention for the Liguilla places.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes for both clubs. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atlas vs Club Universidad Nacional live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlas vs Club Universidad Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlas vs Club Universidad Nacional Probable lineups

Manager

  • H. Crespo

Hernan Crespo has not confirmed a projected XI for Atlas ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Esteban Solari has similarly yet to confirm a probable lineup for Club Universidad Nacional. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the away side at this stage, and further updates will be provided as the match approaches.

Form

ATL

ATL - Form

TIG
W2-1
CRU
W0-2
QFC
L1-3
ATL
D1-1
TOL
L5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CUN

CUN - Form

QFC
D0-0
NEC
D1-1
TIJ
L2-0
LEO
W3-1
CDG
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Atlas have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing was a 5-2 defeat to Toluca, which followed a 1-1 draw with Atlante. Crespo's side did produce strong results earlier in the run, beating Cruz Azul 2-0 away and Tigres 2-1 at home.

Pumas have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Leon, though that followed a 3-0 defeat to CD Guadalajara and a 2-0 loss to Tijuana earlier in the run. Solari's side have drawn twice in the five matches, including a 1-1 result against Necaxa and a goalless draw with Queretaro FC.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AtlasDrawClub Universidad Nacional
1
3
1
Liga MX
Atlas badge
Atlas
ATL
2
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
2
FT
Liga MX
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
1
Atlas badge
Atlas
ATL
0
FT
Liga MX
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
0
Atlas badge
Atlas
ATL
0
FT
Liga MX
Atlas badge
Atlas
ATL
2
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
1
FT
Liga MX
Atlas badge
Atlas
ATL
0
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
0
FT
4Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-2 at the Estadio Jalisco in February 2026, a result that continued a series defined by tight margins and shared spoils. Across the last five competitive encounters, neither side holds a commanding advantage, with the record split and several matches ending level. The head-to-head record reflects how evenly matched these clubs have been in recent seasons.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
TolucaTolucaTOL
8611186+1219
W
W
W
W
D
2
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
8521156+917
W
W
D
W
W
3
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
7511156+916
L
W
W
W
W
4
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
85031614+215
W
W
W
L
L
5
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
7412107+313
W
W
L
D
W
6
LeonLeonLEO
8413119+213
W
L
D
W
W
7
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
7412108+213
L
W
L
W
D
8
PueblaPueblaPUE
84131010013
L
W
L
W
W
9
AtlasAtlasATL
84131214-213
L
D
L
W
W
10
PachucaPachucaPAC
8323138+511
W
W
D
D
L
11
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
83231112-111
L
W
L
D
D
12
MonterreyMonterreyMON
73131310+310
D
L
L
W
W
13
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
8224913-48
L
D
L
D
L
14
TigresTigresTIG
8143911-27
D
D
D
W
L
15
AtlanteAtlanteATL
8143712-57
L
D
D
L
D
16
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
8134815-76
L
L
W
D
L
17
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
8116613-74
W
L
D
L
L
18
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
8008423-190
L
L
L
L
L
Qualification to next stage

Atlas sit ninth and Pumas 11th in the Liga MX Apertura table, meaning both sides are outside the Liguilla places and need points to stay in contention for a late-season push.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlas vs Club Universidad Nacional today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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