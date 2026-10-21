Liga MX - Game Week 13 21 Oct 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Jalisco

Today's game between Atlas and CF America will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 9:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Atlas vs CF America are listed below. US viewers can catch the match on TUDN, DirecTV Stream, and ViX.

Atlas host CF America at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that pits the table's top side against a home team with plenty to prove.

Hernan Crespo's Atlas have been building momentum and arrive into this clash off the back of a 2-0 win over Necaxa, a result that underlines their growing confidence heading into a meeting with the division's pacesetters.

Guillermo Almada's America come to Guadalajara as the Apertura leaders. Their most recent league outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Monterrey, but the Águilas have otherwise been the most consistent side in the division and will arrive with genuine belief they can take something from a hostile ground.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds another layer of intrigue. Atlas claimed a 1-0 victory over America in April 2026, reversing a run that had seen the visitors win convincingly in earlier meetings at this venue.

For Atlas, a win here would cement their place among the Liguilla contenders and send a clear signal to the rest of the division. America, meanwhile, will be determined to reassert their authority at the top of the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atlas vs CF America live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Atlas vs CF America with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hernan Crespo has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed for Atlas ahead of this fixture. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Guillermo Almada's America also have no confirmed absences reported at this stage. Any squad updates will be added ahead of the match.

Form

Atlas head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Necaxa, and they also claimed a 2-3 victory away at Tijuana during that run. Across those five games, Atlas scored nine goals and conceded nine, with their only defeat coming against Toluca, where they lost 5-2.

CF America's last five Liga MX matches produced two wins, two draws, and one loss. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-5 win at Leon, following a 1-1 draw with Monterrey. America scored eleven goals across that five-game run and conceded nine, with their only defeat coming against Cruz Azul in a 4-3 loss.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Atlas won 1-0 at CF America's ground in a Liga MX fixture. Looking across the last five head-to-head matches, Atlas have won twice and CF America have won three times, with the overall goal tally reflecting a series of high-scoring and closely contested encounters.

Standings

In the Apertura table, CF America sit top of the division, while Atlas occupy fifth place. America arrive as the team with the most to protect, while Atlas are well-positioned to push into the upper reaches of the standings with a positive result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlas vs CF America today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: