Liga MX - Game Week 11 10 Oct 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Jalisco

Today's game between Atlas and CD Guadalajara will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Atlas vs CD Guadalajara is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Univision and TUDN hold broadcast rights for Liga MX fixtures, and both channels are accessible through DirecTV Stream. ViX also carries Liga MX content and is another option for streaming this match live.

Atlas host CD Guadalajara at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara in a Liga MX fixture that carries real weight in the Apertura standings. The Guadalajara derby is always a charged occasion, and with both clubs in contrasting moments of form, this meeting arrives at a telling point in the season.

Atlas are managed by Hernan Crespo and sit sixth in the Apertura table. Their recent results have been uneven, and they will be looking to use home advantage to build momentum in front of their own supporters.

CD Guadalajara come into this fixture in third place under coach Gabriel Milito. Chivas have shown the ability to grind out results against strong opposition, and their league position reflects a solid campaign so far.

The head-to-head record between these two sides adds another layer of interest. Recent meetings have been tight and competitive, with results going in both directions across the last several encounters.

For supporters looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options for this Liga MX derby are listed below.

How to watch Atlas vs CD Guadalajara with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlas are managed by Hernan Crespo. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

CD Guadalajara are led by Gabriel Milito. As with Atlas, no confirmed squad absences have been reported at this stage, and any updates will be reflected ahead of the match.

Form

Atlas have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 victory away to Tijuana on September 26, a result that snapped a run of mixed form. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Club Universidad Nacional and suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat to Toluca. Across the five matches, Atlas scored seven goals and conceded nine.

CD Guadalajara have picked up two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five league games. Their most recent fixture ended in a 0-2 defeat to Queretaro FC on September 26. Before that setback, Chivas had won 3-0 against Club Universidad Nacional and 0-3 away to Atletico de San Luis. They scored six goals and conceded five across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when CD Guadalajara won 1-2 at the Estadio Jalisco. Before that, Chivas won 4-1 at home in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed two wins with one match ending in a draw, and the encounters have produced a combined 15 goals.

Standings

In the Apertura standings, CD Guadalajara sit third while Atlas are sixth. Chivas are well placed in the race for the top positions, while Atlas need a strong run of results to close the gap and secure a more comfortable berth in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlas vs CD Guadalajara today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: