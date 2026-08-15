Liga MX - Game Week 4 15 Aug 2026 - 19:00 Estadio Quintana Roo

Today's game between Atlante and Toluca will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Atlante vs Toluca is available to watch in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atlante host Toluca at Estadio Quintana Roo in Cancun in the Liga MX Apertura, with two sides arriving from very different directions after a demanding summer schedule that included Leagues Cup commitments.

Miguel Herrera's Atlante return to domestic action having endured a bruising Leagues Cup campaign. Back-to-back defeats against Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United — the latter a 3-1 loss on August 12 — leaves Los Potros de Hierro needing to rediscover their Liga MX form after a promising start to the season.

Toluca, by contrast, come into this fixture with genuine momentum. Antonio Mohamed's side beat FC Dallas 3-1 in their final Leagues Cup group game on August 13, recovering well from a 1-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC earlier in the tournament.

In the Apertura standings, the gap between these two clubs is significant. Toluca sit third, firmly in the frame for a Liguilla place, while Atlante are down in tenth and will be eager to close that gap on home soil.

Atlante did show they can perform in Liga MX. A 3-2 win away at Cruz Azul on August 2 and a 1-1 draw with CF America earlier in the campaign point to a side capable of results against strong opposition.

Toluca's quality in attack has been evident all summer. Mohamed's men scored six goals across their two Leagues Cup wins and have conceded at a manageable rate, making them a difficult proposition for any Liga MX side this early in the season.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Atlante vs Toluca, including the live stream, TV channel options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlante vs Toluca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlante head coach Miguel Herrera has not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released, and no players are listed as unavailable at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Toluca manager Antonio Mohamed is similarly without confirmed team news. No injuries or suspensions are listed for Los Diablos Rojos, and no projected XI has been announced by the club. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Atlante head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat to Minnesota United in the Leagues Cup on August 12, which followed a 4-0 loss to Real Salt Lake. Before those Leagues Cup setbacks, Atlante won 1-0 against Vancouver Whitecaps and beat Cruz Azul 3-2 in Liga MX. A 1-1 draw with CF America rounds out the five-game run.

Toluca carry a three-win, two-loss record from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup on August 13, which came after a 1-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC. Prior to those Leagues Cup games, Mohamed's side beat Seattle Sounders 3-0 and Necaxa 3-1, with their only other loss in the run coming against Cruz Azul in the Supercopa de la Liga MX. Toluca scored ten goals and conceded six across those five matches, with their attacking output a consistent feature throughout.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Copa MX on October 25, 2017, when the sides drew 1-1. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, all of which were played in the Copa MX, Toluca hold the stronger record. They won two of those meetings, with Atlante winning none and three games ending level. Toluca scored nine goals across the five matches, with Atlante managing five.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Toluca sit third while Atlante are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlante vs Toluca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: