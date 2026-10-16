Liga MX - Game Week 12 16 Oct 2026 - 23:00 Estadio Quintana Roo

Today's game between Atlante and Club Universidad Nacional will kick off at Oct 16, 2026, 11:00 PM.

Atlante vs Club Universidad Nacional is available to watch live in the United States on ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atlante host Club Universidad Nacional at Estadio Quintana Roo in Cancun in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries genuine stakes for both clubs.l-e

Miguel Herrera's Atlante side have had a difficult run of late, dropping points consistently and sitting in the lower reaches of the Apertura table. A home win here would offer real relief to a team that has struggled to find rhythm since returning to the top flight.

Pumas arrive in Cancun in similarly unconvincing form. Esteban Solari's side have been inconsistent across their recent outings, and the pressure on the squad is growing with each dropped point.

Both managers will know that a positive result here could shift the mood around their respective camps considerably. For Herrera, home advantage at Quintana Roo gives Atlante a platform to build on.

Solari will be looking for a reaction from his players after a run that has left Pumas in a precarious position in the standings. Away performances have been a problem, and that trend will need to change in Cancun.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atlante vs Pumas live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlante vs Club Universidad Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Miguel Herrera has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Atlante. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Esteban Solari is similarly yet to name a probable XI for Pumas, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed for the away side at this stage. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Atlante head into this match with one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five Liga MX outings. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-0 defeat to Queretaro FC, and they were also beaten 3-0 by Pachuca during that run. The high point came with a 4-2 victory over Monterrey. Across those five matches, Atlante scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Pumas have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five Liga MX games. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-3 draw with Cruz Azul, and they were beaten 3-0 by CD Guadalajara in the same stretch. The standout result was a 3-1 win over Leon. Pumas scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in August 2014, when Club Universidad Nacional beat Atlante 3-2 in a Copa MX fixture with Atlante as the home side. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, Pumas have won two, with two draws and one Atlante win, and the five fixtures produced a combined 13 goals.

Standings

In the current Apertura standings, Atlante sit 16th and Pumas are placed 12th, meaning both clubs are in the bottom half of the table and in need of points to move away from the danger zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlante vs Club Universidad Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: