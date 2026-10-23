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Liga MX
team-logoAtlante
Estadio Quintana Roo
team-logoAtletico de San Luis
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Watch Atlante vs Atletico de San Luis Liga MX soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Atlante vs Atletico de San Luis
Atlante
Atletico de San Luis
Liga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlante and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Liga MX - Game Week 14
Estadio Quintana Roo

Today's game between Atlante and Atletico de San Luis will kick off at Oct 23, 2026, 11:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Atlante vs Atletico de San Luis are listed below. Fans in the United States can watch the match live on TUDN, with the game also accessible via DirecTV Stream.

TUDN

TUDN

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

Atlante host Atletico de San Luis at Estadio Quintana Roo in Cancun in an Apertura 2026 Liga MX fixture, with both sides carrying genuine need for points as the season reaches a critical stretch.

Miguel Herrera's Atlante have shown flashes of quality, beating Monterrey 4-2 earlier in the campaign, but defeats to Club Universidad Nacional and Queretaro FC have kept them anchored in the lower reaches of the table. Their most recent outing, a 1-0 win over FC Juarez, offered some encouragement ahead of this home fixture.

Diego Mejia's San Luis arrive in Cancun with momentum behind them. Back-to-back results against Toluca and Queretaro FC — a draw and a win respectively — have steadied the ship after a difficult mid-season run.

Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the Apertura standings, making this a match where the points carry real weight. A win for either side would provide breathing room and shift the mood around the camp considerably.

Herrera will look to use home advantage at Quintana Roo as a platform, while Mejia will want his side to carry their recent form on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atlante vs Atletico de San Luis live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlante vs Atletico de San Luis with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlante vs Atletico de San Luis Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Herrera

Miguel Herrera has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Atlante. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Diego Mejia is similarly yet to name a projected XI for Atletico de San Luis, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions for the away side at this stage. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

ATL

ATL - Form

PUE
D1-1
MON
W4-2
QFC
L2-0
CUN
L1-2
JUA
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SAN

SAN - Form

NEC
W3-1
CUN
W2-3
SAN
L1-2
TOL
D1-1
QFC
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Atlante head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five Liga MX outings. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-0 win over FC Juarez, while they also beat Monterrey 4-2 during that run. Defeats to Club Universidad Nacional and Queretaro FC represent the low points of that stretch. Across those five matches, Atlante scored eight goals and conceded six.

Atletico de San Luis have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five Liga MX games. Their most recent outing ended 2-1 against Queretaro FC, and they also drew 1-1 with Toluca in that run. A 1-2 defeat to Santos Laguna remains the only loss in the sequence. San Luis scored nine goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AtlanteDrawAtletico de San Luis
2
1
2
Ascenso MX
Atletico de San Luis badge
Atletico de San Luis
SAN
0
Atlante badge
Atlante
ATL
0
FT
Ascenso MX
Atlante badge
Atlante
ATL
2
Atletico de San Luis badge
Atletico de San Luis
SAN
0
FT
Ascenso MX
Atletico de San Luis badge
Atletico de San Luis
SAN
3
Atlante badge
Atlante
ATL
0
FT
Ascenso MX
Atlante badge
Atlante
ATL
2
Atletico de San Luis badge
Atletico de San Luis
SAN
3
FT
Ascenso MX
Atlante badge
Atlante
ATL
3
Atletico de San Luis badge
Atletico de San Luis
SAN
1
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in March 2019, when Atletico de San Luis and Atlante drew 0-0 in an Ascenso MX fixture in San Luis Potosi. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, all played in the Ascenso MX, Atlante have won two, San Luis have won two, and one match ended in a draw. Those five fixtures produced a combined 11 goals.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
128313216+1627
W
W
D
W
D
2
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
136522012+823
W
D
D
L
D
3
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
137242922+723
W
W
D
D
L
4
TolucaTolucaTOL
136432818+1022
D
D
L
D
L
5
LeonLeonLEO
136342017+321
W
L
D
W
D
6
AtlasAtlasATL
136342123-221
L
W
D
W
D
7
MonterreyMonterreyMON
126242317+620
W
W
D
L
W
8
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
126241615+120
L
L
W
W
D
9
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
136161916+319
W
W
W
W
W
10
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
124531716+117
D
D
D
L
D
11
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
134451922-316
L
W
D
L
D
12
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
134451822-416
W
D
L
W
W
13
PueblaPueblaPUE
134451317-416
L
D
D
L
D
14
TigresTigresTIG
133551418-414
L
D
W
W
L
15
AtlanteAtlanteATL
133551419-514
W
L
L
W
D
16
PachucaPachucaPAC
133462018+213
L
L
D
L
D
17
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
132381526-119
L
L
D
L
L
18
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
131111832-244
L
L
D
L
W
Qualification to next stage

In the current Apertura standings, Atlante sit 15th and Atletico de San Luis are placed 12th, with both clubs in the bottom half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlante vs Atletico de San Luis today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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