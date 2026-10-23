Liga MX - Game Week 14 23 Oct 2026 - 23:00 Estadio Quintana Roo

Today's game between Atlante and Atletico de San Luis will kick off at Oct 23, 2026, 11:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Atlante vs Atletico de San Luis are listed below. Fans in the United States can watch the match live on TUDN, with the game also accessible via DirecTV Stream.

Atlante host Atletico de San Luis at Estadio Quintana Roo in Cancun in an Apertura 2026 Liga MX fixture, with both sides carrying genuine need for points as the season reaches a critical stretch.

Miguel Herrera's Atlante have shown flashes of quality, beating Monterrey 4-2 earlier in the campaign, but defeats to Club Universidad Nacional and Queretaro FC have kept them anchored in the lower reaches of the table. Their most recent outing, a 1-0 win over FC Juarez, offered some encouragement ahead of this home fixture.

Diego Mejia's San Luis arrive in Cancun with momentum behind them. Back-to-back results against Toluca and Queretaro FC — a draw and a win respectively — have steadied the ship after a difficult mid-season run.

Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the Apertura standings, making this a match where the points carry real weight. A win for either side would provide breathing room and shift the mood around the camp considerably.

Herrera will look to use home advantage at Quintana Roo as a platform, while Mejia will want his side to carry their recent form on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atlante vs Atletico de San Luis live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlante vs Atletico de San Luis with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Miguel Herrera has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Atlante. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Diego Mejia is similarly yet to name a projected XI for Atletico de San Luis, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions for the away side at this stage. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Atlante head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five Liga MX outings. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-0 win over FC Juarez, while they also beat Monterrey 4-2 during that run. Defeats to Club Universidad Nacional and Queretaro FC represent the low points of that stretch. Across those five matches, Atlante scored eight goals and conceded six.

Atletico de San Luis have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five Liga MX games. Their most recent outing ended 2-1 against Queretaro FC, and they also drew 1-1 with Toluca in that run. A 1-2 defeat to Santos Laguna remains the only loss in the sequence. San Luis scored nine goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in March 2019, when Atletico de San Luis and Atlante drew 0-0 in an Ascenso MX fixture in San Luis Potosi. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, all played in the Ascenso MX, Atlante have won two, San Luis have won two, and one match ended in a draw. Those five fixtures produced a combined 11 goals.

Standings

In the current Apertura standings, Atlante sit 15th and Atletico de San Luis are placed 12th, with both clubs in the bottom half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlante vs Atletico de San Luis today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: