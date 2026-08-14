Major League Soccer - Game Week 19 15 Aug 2026 - 19:30 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Today's game between Atlanta United and Red Bull New York will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Atlanta United vs Red Bull New York is available to watch live on Apple TV. The match is part of MLS Season Pass, which is now included as standard within an Apple TV+ subscription rather than sold separately. Subscribers can stream live on any device running the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, phones, tablets, and gaming consoles. Sign up or log in to Apple TV to watch live.

Atlanta United host Red Bull New York at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for this Major League Soccer regular-season fixture. The Five Stripes welcome the Metros to Georgia in what shapes up as a meeting between two sides heading in very different directions.

Atlanta have endured a difficult stretch of results under Gerardo Martino, losing four of their last five MLS matches and sitting 15th in the Eastern Conference standings. The pressure is building on the squad to arrest a slide that has left them well outside playoff contention at this stage of the season.

Off the pitch, there is transfer activity to follow as well. Atlanta have been linked with a move for Alvaro Morata, reportedly identifying the Spanish striker as a target after failing to land Romelu Lukaku from Napoli. Whether any deal materialises before the window closes remains to be seen.

New York arrive in better shape, sitting eighth in the East and coming off a 3-2 win over Orlando City in their most recent outing. Michael Bradley's side have shown they can produce results on the road and will look to build on that momentum here.

The Red Bulls have their own inconsistencies to iron out, having lost to both Charlotte FC and Philadelphia Union in recent weeks. But the gap in current form between the two sides makes them the more settled outfit heading into this fixture.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta United vs Red Bull New York live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Red Bull New York with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United are managed by Gerardo Martino. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Red Bull New York are managed by Michael Bradley. As with Atlanta, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Atlanta United have won none of their last five MLS matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-2 loss to Philadelphia Union on August 1, and they were beaten 4-1 by New England Revolution the week before. The Five Stripes also fell 1-0 to Nashville SC and 2-0 to Columbus Crew during this run, with a 2-2 draw against Charlotte FC their only point collected across the five games. Atlanta scored six goals and conceded 12 in that stretch.

Red Bull New York have taken two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five. They beat Orlando City 3-2 on August 1 and earlier defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1 away from home. New York drew 1-1 with New York City FC and lost 0-2 to Charlotte FC and 3-1 to Philadelphia Union. Across those five matches, the Red Bulls scored eight goals and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-0 win for Red Bull New York at home on May 31, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS, New York have won twice, Atlanta have won once, and two matches have ended level. Atlanta's solitary win in this run came in October 2024, when they beat New York 2-1 at home.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Atlanta United currently sit 15th while Red Bull New York are in eighth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlanta United vs Red Bull New York today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: