Major League Soccer - Game Week 24 9 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Today's game between Atlanta United and Orlando City will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS match in 2026. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV+ subscription, with no blackouts on any fixture.

Atlanta United host Orlando City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with Eastern Conference playoff implications on the line for both clubs.

Gerardo Martino's side sit 14th in the East and are running out of time to mount a serious postseason push. A draw against Inter Miami CF in their most recent outing at least halted a two-game losing run, but Atlanta need wins, not points shared.

Orlando City arrive in Georgia in considerably better shape. Martin Perelman's Lions are eighth in the East and have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 victory over San Diego FC on September 5.

The Lions have shown attacking quality throughout the season, though their defensive record gives reason for caution. A 3-3 draw with Minnesota United in late August illustrated both sides of that coin.

This is a fixture with clear stakes. Atlanta need a result to stay relevant in the playoff picture, while Orlando will want to consolidate their position and keep pace with the conference's top sides.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Orlando City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gerardo Martino has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for Atlanta United ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Martin Perelman is similarly without confirmed team news for Orlando City. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced by the visitors at this stage, and further squad details are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Atlanta United head into this match with a W-W-W-L-D record across their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami CF on September 6, which followed a 0-2 defeat to Charlotte FC on August 29. Prior to that loss, Martino's side had won three consecutive matches, beating Sporting Kansas City 2-1, winning 1-2 away at Minnesota United, and claiming a 2-1 victory over Red Bull New York. Atlanta scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Orlando City carry solid momentum into this game, recording three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent outing produced a 1-0 win over San Diego FC on September 5, and they also drew 3-3 with Minnesota United on August 30. A 1-2 defeat to Chicago Fire FC is the one blemish in the run. Perelman's side have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2026, when Orlando City beat Atlanta United 4-1 in the US Open Cup. In MLS competition, the sides drew 1-1 at Inter&Co Stadium in May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Orlando City hold the edge with three wins to Atlanta United's one, with one draw. Earlier results include a 3-2 Atlanta win at home in May 2025 and a 3-0 Orlando victory in April 2025.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Atlanta United currently sit 14th while Orlando City are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlanta United vs Orlando City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: