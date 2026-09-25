Major League Soccer - Game Week 27 26 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Today's game between Atlanta United and New York City FC will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Atlanta United vs New York City FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS match. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription.

Atlanta United host New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in an Eastern Conference clash that matters for very different reasons to each side.

Gerardo Martino's side sit 14th in the East, deep in the bottom half of the table and with their postseason hopes fading fast. Points are running out, and Atlanta need results urgently.

NYCFC arrive in Georgia in a more stable position, sitting tenth in the Eastern Conference, but Pascal Jansen's side will know that inconsistency has cost them ground in the playoff race. A run of draws and defeats in recent weeks has blunted their momentum.

The Boys in Blue suffered a 1-0 defeat to the New York Red Bulls in the Hudson River Derby on September 18, a result that will sting and one Jansen will want his squad to respond to quickly.

Atlanta, by contrast, picked up a win against Portland Timbers on September 20, their first victory in four matches. Whether that result signals a genuine upturn or a brief reprieve remains to be seen.

Both clubs need this fixture to go their way. For NYCFC, it is about staying in contention. For Atlanta, it could be one of the last chances to make the postseason picture relevant again.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta United vs New York City FC live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlanta United vs New York City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gerardo Martino has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Atlanta United, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Pascal Jansen has similarly not released a projected XI or confirmed squad details for NYCFC. No absences or suspensions are on record for the away side at this stage.

Form

Atlanta United head into this match with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Portland Timbers on September 20, which ended a difficult run of three matches without a victory. Prior to that, Martino's side drew 0-0 with DC United and 2-2 with Inter Miami CF, while also losing 2-3 to Orlando City and 0-2 to Charlotte FC. Atlanta have scored four goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

NYCFC arrive with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five MLS games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Red Bull New York on September 18, which followed a 2-0 win at Real Salt Lake on September 13. Jansen's side also lost 1-2 to New England Revolution and drew back-to-back matches against Nashville SC and Toronto FC. NYCFC have scored four goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on June 12, 2025, when New York City FC beat Atlanta United 4-0 at home. Before that, Atlanta won 4-3 at home in March 2025. Across the last five recorded fixtures, the sides have split results with one win each and three draws, producing 16 goals in total.

Standings

Atlanta United sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, firmly in the bottom half of the table and outside the playoff positions, while NYCFC are tenth, close enough to the postseason picture to make this a fixture with genuine stakes for the away side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlanta United vs New York City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: