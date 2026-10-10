Major League Soccer - Game Week 28 10 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Today's game between Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati is available to stream live on Apple TV. The match is part of the full MLS regular-season coverage available through an Apple TV+ subscription, which covers every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. Visit the Apple TV channel to access the live stream.

Atlanta United host FC Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries real weight for both clubs.

The Five Stripes sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, and Gerardo Martino's side need points to avoid slipping further from playoff contention. Their recent form has been inconsistent, mixing draws with the occasional win but also dropping results they could not afford to lose.

FC Cincinnati arrive in 10th place, which keeps them within range of the playoff positions, but Pat Noonan's team have struggled badly in recent weeks. Three losses in their last five matches, including a heavy 5-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union, have raised questions about their ability to hold their position.

Cincinnati's defensive record over that same stretch has been a concern. They have conceded freely and failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last five outings, which will give Atlanta encouragement heading into this one.

Martino's men drew 2-2 with New York City FC in their most recent outing, extending a run of mixed results. A home win here would be a significant boost to their season, while Cincinnati need a response after their recent slide.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live, read on below.

How to watch Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gerardo Martino takes charge of Atlanta United for this home fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup or injury and suspension information is currently available for the Five Stripes. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Pat Noonan names his FC Cincinnati side with similarly limited information available at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the visitors, and the projected XI will be published when available ahead of the game.

Form

Atlanta United have collected one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five MLS matches, scoring seven goals and conceding eight across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with New York City FC, and they also drew 0-0 with DC United and 2-2 with Inter Miami CF in that same stretch. The one win came away at Portland Timbers, where they won 1-0. A 3-2 home loss to Orlando City represents their only defeat in the five-match sample.

FC Cincinnati have struggled badly over the same period, recording just one draw and suffering three defeats from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss at CF Montreal, and they were beaten 5-0 by Philadelphia Union earlier in the run. The visitors drew 2-2 with Houston Dynamo FC and 3-3 with Charlotte FC, but a 4-0 defeat to Nashville SC also featured in this sequence. Cincinnati have conceded 17 goals across these five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when FC Cincinnati beat Atlanta United 2-0 at home in an MLS regular-season fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Atlanta United have one win, one draw, and three losses against Cincinnati. Atlanta's biggest result in that period was a 4-2 home win in May 2025, while Cincinnati have otherwise held the upper hand, including a 1-0 win in May 2024.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Atlanta United sit in 14th place while FC Cincinnati are in 10th. That gap means Cincinnati are closer to the playoff picture, while Atlanta are in danger of falling out of contention if results do not improve.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: