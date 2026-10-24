Major League Soccer - Game Week 31 24 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Today's game between Atlanta United and Chicago Fire FC will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire FC is available to stream live on Apple TV. For the 2026 MLS season, every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required.

Atlanta United host Chicago Fire FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with real consequences at both ends of the Eastern Conference table.

Gerardo Martino's side come into this match in poor form. A 1-3 defeat to Inter Miami CF in their most recent outing extended a difficult run, and with Atlanta sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference, the pressure at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is building. They need points, and they need them quickly.

Chicago Fire arrive under Gregg Berhalter having secured their playoff place, a result that will bring some relief after a frustrating 1-0 defeat to New England Revolution last time out. The Fire are fourth in the Eastern Conference, and while the playoff spot is confirmed, seeding still matters.

Berhalter's side had put together a strong run before that loss to New England, with wins over New York City FC and Vancouver Whitecaps showing they are capable of performing on the road. They will look to rediscover that form here.

For Atlanta, this is a fixture they cannot afford to approach with anything less than full intensity. The gap between 14th and the playoff places is not closing on its own, and a home game against a team that has already secured postseason football represents exactly the kind of opportunity Martino's men must take.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire FC live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gerardo Martino has not confirmed a probable lineup for Atlanta United ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news is released.

Gregg Berhalter has similarly not confirmed a projected XI for Chicago Fire FC. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors at this stage, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Atlanta United have recorded one win, one draw, and two losses from their last four MLS matches, with the most recent outing ending in a 1-3 defeat to Inter Miami CF. Before that, they beat CF Montreal 3-0, but losses to FC Cincinnati and a draw with New York City FC reflect the inconsistency that has defined their season. Across their last five matches, Atlanta scored five goals and conceded nine.

Chicago Fire have won two and lost two of their last four MLS fixtures, with their most recent result a 1-0 defeat to New England Revolution. That followed a 1-3 loss to Philadelphia Union, though earlier in the run they claimed wins over New York City FC and Vancouver Whitecaps. The Fire scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Chicago Fire FC beat Atlanta United 1-0 at home in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is relatively balanced, with Chicago holding two wins to Atlanta's one, alongside one draw and one further Chicago victory. The most recent meeting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ended 3-0 to Atlanta in March 2024.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Atlanta United sit 14th while Chicago Fire FC are fourth, meaning the two clubs arrive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium separated by ten positions in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: