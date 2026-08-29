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Major League Soccer
team-logoAtlanta United
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
team-logoCharlotte FC
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Watch Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC
Atlanta United
Charlotte FC
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 22
Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Today's game between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream option for this MLS fixture is listed below.

Apple TV

Apple TV

Click here

Atlanta United host Charlotte FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with real implications for the Eastern Conference standings.

Gerardo Martino's side have found some momentum in recent weeks, winning three of their last five MLS matches after a difficult mid-summer run. Back-to-back defeats to Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution raised serious questions about Atlanta's defensive shape, but consecutive wins over Red Bull New York, Minnesota United, and Sporting Kansas City have steadied the ship.

Charlotte arrive in Atlanta carrying their own confidence. Dean Smith's side sit fifth in the Eastern Conference and have been one of the more consistent teams in the league over the past month, with wins over DC United and Columbus Crew bookending a productive stretch of results.

The two clubs met earlier this season at Bank of America Stadium, playing out a 2-2 draw in late July. Charlotte also eliminated Atlanta from the US Open Cup in April, winning 2-0 at home. This fixture gives the Five Stripes a chance to settle that score on their own turf.

Atlanta's position in the standings makes this more than a routine home game. Sitting 12th in the East, Martino's team need points to stay in contention for the postseason, and a Charlotte side seven places above them represents a direct rival in that race.

For Smith's team, a win in Atlanta would further cement their place in the top half of the conference. Charlotte have shown they can travel and perform, and they come into this one with the form to back that up.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC Probable lineups

Atlanta United crest
Atlanta United
ATL
Formation
Charlotte FC crest
Charlotte FC
CLT
Charlotte FC crest
Charlotte FC
CLT

Manager

  • G. Martino

Gerardo Martino has not confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released for Atlanta United. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Dean Smith has also not released team news for Charlotte FC. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage.

Form

ATL

ATL - Form

NER
L4-1
PHI
L3-2
RNY
W2-1
MIN
W1-2
SKC
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
CLT

CLT - Form

ATL
W2-0
PAC
L0-1
COL
W3-1
TFC
D3-3
DCU
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Atlanta United have won three and lost two of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Sporting Kansas City on August 23, which extended a run of three consecutive victories. The Five Stripes also defeated Minnesota United 2-1 on the road and beat Red Bull New York 2-1 at home during this stretch. Their two defeats came against Philadelphia Union, 3-2, and New England Revolution, 4-1.

Charlotte FC have won three, drawn one, and lost one across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over DC United on August 22, and they also beat Columbus Crew 3-1 and Atlas 2-0 in the Leagues Cup during this run. A 3-3 draw at Toronto FC and a 1-0 Leagues Cup defeat to Pachuca were the only blemishes. Charlotte scored 11 goals across these five fixtures.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Atlanta UnitedDrawCharlotte FC
2
1
2
Major League Soccer
Charlotte FC badge
Charlotte FC
CLT
2
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
2
FT
US Open Cup
Charlotte FC badge
Charlotte FC
CLT
0
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
2
Charlotte FC badge
Charlotte FC
CLT
3
FT
Major League Soccer
Charlotte FC badge
Charlotte FC
CLT
2
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Charlotte FC badge
Charlotte FC
CLT
0
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
1
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5


The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on July 23, 2026, when the two sides drew 2-2 at Bank of America Stadium. Before that, Atlanta won 2-0 away at Charlotte in the US Open Cup in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Charlotte hold an edge with two wins to Atlanta's two, with one draw, though Atlanta claimed a 1-0 win at Charlotte in August 2024.

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
2115424317+2649
W
W
W
D
L
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
2111644940+939
L
D
L
D
W
3
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
2011363726+1136
D
W
W
W
L
4
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
2110473326+734
D
W
L
L
D
5
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
219573832+632
W
D
W
L
W
6
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
218764947+231
D
W
D
W
L
7
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
217683530+527
D
L
L
D
W
8
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
217593143-1226
D
L
L
W
L
9
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
2173113451-1724
W
L
D
L
W
10
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
215973137-624
W
D
W
D
L
11
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
215972836-824
L
L
D
D
W
12
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
2163122536-1121
W
W
W
L
L
13
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
2156103138-721
D
D
W
W
W
14
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
2156102939-1021
D
W
D
D
L
15
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
2155113036-620
L
L
L
D
W
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Charlotte FC sit fifth while Atlanta United are 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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