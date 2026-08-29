Major League Soccer - Game Week 22 29 Aug 2026 - 19:30 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Today's game between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream option for this MLS fixture is listed below.

Atlanta United host Charlotte FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with real implications for the Eastern Conference standings.

Gerardo Martino's side have found some momentum in recent weeks, winning three of their last five MLS matches after a difficult mid-summer run. Back-to-back defeats to Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution raised serious questions about Atlanta's defensive shape, but consecutive wins over Red Bull New York, Minnesota United, and Sporting Kansas City have steadied the ship.

Charlotte arrive in Atlanta carrying their own confidence. Dean Smith's side sit fifth in the Eastern Conference and have been one of the more consistent teams in the league over the past month, with wins over DC United and Columbus Crew bookending a productive stretch of results.

The two clubs met earlier this season at Bank of America Stadium, playing out a 2-2 draw in late July. Charlotte also eliminated Atlanta from the US Open Cup in April, winning 2-0 at home. This fixture gives the Five Stripes a chance to settle that score on their own turf.

Atlanta's position in the standings makes this more than a routine home game. Sitting 12th in the East, Martino's team need points to stay in contention for the postseason, and a Charlotte side seven places above them represents a direct rival in that race.

For Smith's team, a win in Atlanta would further cement their place in the top half of the conference. Charlotte have shown they can travel and perform, and they come into this one with the form to back that up.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gerardo Martino has not confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released for Atlanta United. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Dean Smith has also not released team news for Charlotte FC. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage.

Form

Atlanta United have won three and lost two of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Sporting Kansas City on August 23, which extended a run of three consecutive victories. The Five Stripes also defeated Minnesota United 2-1 on the road and beat Red Bull New York 2-1 at home during this stretch. Their two defeats came against Philadelphia Union, 3-2, and New England Revolution, 4-1.

Charlotte FC have won three, drawn one, and lost one across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over DC United on August 22, and they also beat Columbus Crew 3-1 and Atlas 2-0 in the Leagues Cup during this run. A 3-3 draw at Toronto FC and a 1-0 Leagues Cup defeat to Pachuca were the only blemishes. Charlotte scored 11 goals across these five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on July 23, 2026, when the two sides drew 2-2 at Bank of America Stadium. Before that, Atlanta won 2-0 away at Charlotte in the US Open Cup in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Charlotte hold an edge with two wins to Atlanta's two, with one draw, though Atlanta claimed a 1-0 win at Charlotte in August 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Charlotte FC sit fifth while Atlanta United are 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: